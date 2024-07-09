AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BLUETTI Releases New AC50B with Exciting Offers Leading Up to Prime Day 2024

PRNewswire July 9, 2024

SYDNEY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is launching its newest product, the AC50B portable power station on July 9, ahead of Prime Day 2024. Leading up to this year’s shopping event, BLUETTI is also offering exclusive presale offers on its top generators from July 1-15.

Introducing the AC50B: Smart Portable Power for Maximum Runtime 

The AC50B is the newest addition to BLUETTI’s lineup of portable power generators, positioned between the compact 300W AC2A and the robust 1,000W EB70. This 700W unit boasts a 448Wh LFP battery, making it perfect for powering devices such as phones, cameras, lamps, and laptops. With 5 versatile outlets, the AC50B is an essential companion for outdoor adventures and emergency situations.

The AC50B stands out with its exceptional minimal self-consumption and extended battery life, achieved through BLUETTI’s innovative technologies. The AI-powered BLUETOPUS Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes energy use and enhances charging efficiency. The AC50B can recharge from 0% to full in just 80 minutes, ideal for quick getaways.

Prime Day Lead-Up Deals on BLUETTI Products

BLUETTI AC200P: Ideal for RV and camping, the AC200P features a 2,000W AC output and a 2,000Wh capacity, expandable up to 5,072Wh. It supports 7 ways to recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar). Now available for A$1,799 (37% Off) on website.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S: Perfect for home backup, the AC500 offers 5,000W rated power and an expandable capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. It features a responsive UPS function with an auto-switch in 0.02 seconds during power outages. Now available for A$4,999 (26% Off ) with a free trolley on website.

Exclusive Prime Day Surprises

From July 1 to July 15, BLUETTI is offering special vouchers on their official website. Spend A$30, A$70, or A$130 to receive a coupon worth A$150, A$250, or A$300, respectively, applicable to single orders over A$1,500, A$2,500, A$3,000. These purchased coupons are valid until July 31.

 About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-releases-new-ac50b-with-exciting-offers-leading-up-to-prime-day-2024-302190591.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.