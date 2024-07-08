AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MARRIOTT BONVOY DELIVERS EXTRAORDINARY MOMENTS WITH THE MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 TEAM IN SINGAPORE

PRNewswire July 8, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, is once again poised to offer its members thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the highly anticipated race in Singapore. Ahead of Singapore’s marquee sporting event of the year, Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton invite members to experience the thrill of a race weekend through its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ offers members the opportunity to redeem points for an ultra-exclusive experience with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, inviting them to savor the thrilling world of motorsports up close and fuel their passion amidst the roar of the engines. Fifty packages will be available for bidding from 22 July – 23 August 2024, for more information and packages inclusions check out the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

In 2019, Marriott Bonvoy became the “Official Hotel Loyalty Program” for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, and The Ritz-Carlton the team’s first ever “Official Hotel Partner”. The collaboration has resulted in the delivery of stand-out experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members in Melbourne, Montreal, Budapest and around the globe.

For more information and to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy for free, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.  Existing members can enter the sweepstakes and explore additional exclusive experiences on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

About Marriott Bonvoy® 
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.  

Media Contact:

Kiran Hans
Sr. Manager, Communications
Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International
Kiran.hans@marriott.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/marriott-bonvoy-delivers-extraordinary-moments-with-the-mercedes-amg-petronas-f1-team-in-singapore-302190552.html

SOURCE Marriott International

Latest News

