MARRIOTT BONVOY DELIVERS EXTRAORDINARY MOMENTS WITH THE MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 TEAM IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, is once again poised to offer its members thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the highly anticipated race in Singapore. Ahead of Singapore’s marquee sporting event of the year, Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton invite members to experience the thrill of a race weekend through its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ offers members the opportunity to redeem points for an ultra-exclusive experience with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, inviting them to savor the thrilling world of motorsports up close and fuel their passion amidst the roar of the engines. Fifty packages will be available for bidding from 22 July – 23 August 2024, for more information and packages inclusions check out the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

In 2019, Marriott Bonvoy became the “Official Hotel Loyalty Program” for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, and The Ritz-Carlton the team’s first ever “Official Hotel Partner”. The collaboration has resulted in the delivery of stand-out experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members in Melbourne, Montreal, Budapest and around the globe.

For more information and to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy for free, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com. Existing members can enter the sweepstakes and explore additional exclusive experiences on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

