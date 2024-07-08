Bitget Introduces the First BGB Perpetual Futures with up to 50x Leverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget , the leading global cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, is excited to announce that its native token, Bitget Token (BGB), is now exclusively available for futures trading on the platform. As the first BGB perpetual futures, BGBUSDT-M will be live on July 8, 2024, with a maximum leverage of 50x.

BGB is the ecoystem token of Bitget, designed to create a simple, secure crypto ecosystem accessible to all. Launched in July 2021 with a total supply of 2 billion, BGB now has 1.4 billion tokens in circulation. Bitget Token (BGB) offers exclusive perks to all holders, aiming to share the fruits of Bitget’s growth with all users. These benefits include spot trading fee discounts, free withdrawal, access to token sales or airdrops on Launchpad and Launchpool, and other platform-specific benefits, incentivizing users to hold and use BGB, thereby creating a strong utility-driven ecosystem.

In addition to futures trading, BGB can be traded on Bitget’s spot and margin markets, used for copy trading, and utilized with trading bots, enhancing the versatility and utility of the token within the Bitget ecosystem. The token has also been listed on other major centralized exchanges like Bitfinex and MEXC. BGB has demonstrated impressive market performance, a new all-time high of $1.4306 in early June 2024, up 141.4% in the past year.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented: “We are thrilled to expand the trading options for BGB, offering our users more ways to benefit from Bitget’s native token. The addition of BGB to the futures market, along with existing trading services and utilities, proves our commitment to providing a comprehensive, rewarding and smart trading experience. Looking forward to new heights of the token and the company!”

On 1st July, Bitget announced the upgrade of its native token BGB’s smart contract address. This enhancement aims to increase the utility and potential of BGB, paving the way for its use in various dApps and facilitating future listings on more centralized and decentralized exchanges. To celebrate the launch of the first BGB perpetual futures, Bitget will host a series of competitions to give away 20,000 BGB to its users.

