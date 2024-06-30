AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mainland China-Hong Kong ETF Connect Marks Two Years of Strengthened Market Integration, Expansion Expected to Boost Investment Options and Liquidity

PRNewswire July 8, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On July 4th, the ETF Connect Program, which facilitated two way capital flows between mainland China and Hong Kong for eligible ETFs, celebrated its two-year anniversary. Over the past two years, the program strengthened its position in deepening the integration of the two capital markets, the number of eligible ETFs increasing from 87 to 151 since launch and the monthly Northbound trading volume rising from US$55 million to US$2.98 billion in June this year.

According to Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the current eligible ETFs consist of 84 listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, 57 listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and 10 listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Among them, E Fund Management (“E Fund”), the largest fund manager in China, has a total of 14 ETFs included, covering a variety of indexes, including broad-based indexes such as CSI 300 Index and STAR 50 Index, thematic index such as CSI Artificial Intelligence Index, and strategic index such as CSI Dividend Index. Additionally, the average management fee of these offerings was less than 0.3% per annum, underscoring E Fund’s dedication to empower foreign investors to diversify their assets across both Hong Kong and mainland China markets in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

The scope of the program is expected to see significant expansion on July 22nd. It is believed that this expansion will serve offshore investors seeking exposure to A-share capital market with enhanced investment choices, and increase liquidity and trading activity of relevant ETFs in the same time.

ETF Connect Eligible Products of E Fund (PRNewsfoto/E Fund Management)

About E Fund
Established in 2001, E Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“E Fund”) is a leading comprehensive fund manager in China with close to RMB 3.3 trillion (US$ 454 billion) under management. It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund’s clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

Note: As at Jun 30, 2024. AuM includes subsidiaries. Source: PBoC, Wind.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mainland-china-hong-kong-etf-connect-marks-two-years-of-strengthened-market-integration-expansion-expected-to-boost-investment-options-and-liquidity-302190588.html

SOURCE E Fund Management

