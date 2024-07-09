AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

First Ren ‘ai Jiao ecological survey documentary: “Ren ‘ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands” release

PRNewswire July 9, 2024

BEIJING, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The China Media Group Voice of the South China Sea released on July 8 its first documentary on the ecological survey of Ren ‘ai Jiao, which is called “Ren’ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands.”

In April 2024, a marine ecological survey team composed of Chinese scientists launched a two-month investigation on the Ren ‘ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Islands. On July 8, based on the survey, the South China Sea Ecology Center and the South China Sea Development Research Institute under the Ministry of Natural Resources released a report on the damage to the coral reef ecosystem of Ren ‘ai Jiao. The report shows that the decaying grounded vessel and associated human activities have caused sustained and cumulative damage to the reef ecosystem on Ren ‘ai Jiao.

The documentary “Ren’ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands” features many interviews of scientists and team members who participated in the remote sensing image collection and on-site investigation. The deadly damage of the decaying grounded vessel on the Ren ‘ai Jiao coral reef ecosystem was restored in the form of HD real image and 3D animation. It analyzed the main reasons for the degradation of the coral reef ecosystem of Ren ‘ai Jiao.

Audiences can learn from the documentary that the population structure of macrobenthic invertebrates in the reef area is unbalanced, with heavy metals, oils and active phosphates in the seawater in the reef area significantly higher than historical records.

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/first-ren-ai-jiao-ecological-survey-documentary-ren-ai-jiao-teardrop-of-the-nansha-islands-release-302191108.html

SOURCE China Media Group Voice of the South China Sea

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.