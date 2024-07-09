AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

GoDaddy Now Offers .it.com domains

PRNewswire July 9, 2024

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A provider of innovative domains for the technology industry, it.com Domains, has announced a new partnership with GoDaddy – a global leader in tools and tech for small businesses. GoDaddy now offers .it.com domains to its 20 million global customer base to support the growing demand for tech-related domains, particularly among startups, developers, and tech companies seeking to establish a strong online presence while signaling their industry, based in IT or tech.

 

Photo by it.com Domains

 

The IT services market is estimated at around $1.2 trillion in 2024. It is expected to reach $1.81 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.38% during 2024-2029[1]. This surge in demand for IT-focused domains is expected to drive the popularity of .it.com domains, which combine the power of the .com brand with the popular “IT” modifier.

“We are thrilled to partner with GoDaddy, a leading domain registrar with a large customer base,” said Joe Alagna, CSO at it.com Domains. “It will enable us to cater to the global IT community and provide our innovative .it.com domains to businesses of all sizes worldwide.”

Tess Diaz, Director of Channel at it.com Domains, added, “The tech world, from startups to unicorns, have been crystal clear in seeking out domain names that specify their identity. We’re committed to supporting the IT community, and with GoDaddy now offering .it.com domains, we anticipate even stronger growth ahead.”

The .it.com domain names can be added to any GoDaddy product, such as email or hosting. The agreement with GoDaddy will also provide it.com Domains on their extensive aftermarket platforms in the near future.

To secure a .it.com domain, visit www.godaddy.com

About it.com Domains

The company, it.com Domains LTD, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g. yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.

Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://get.it.com.

1. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/it-services-market.

 

SOURCE it.com Domains

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.