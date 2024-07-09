AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Card Launches in Argentina, Delighting Users with a 10,000 ARS Bonus and More

PRNewswire July 9, 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to launch the Bybit Card in Argentina, empowering users to seamlessly bridge the gap between digital finance and everyday transactions.

To celebrate the launch, Bybit Card is offering exciting welcome packs. Upon applying for a Bybit Card, users will receive a generous 10,000 ARS card bonus. Users can also take advantage of up to 10% cashback on all expenses. For more information on the card benefits, visit this page. Existing Card holders who add their card to major local payment platforms such as Mercado Pago and so on will also enjoy an additional 10% cashback on all purchases made using the Bybit Card.

“The introduction of Bybit Card to Argentina signifies an important milestone for both Bybit and the local community. Argentina’s rapid growth in digital assets has created a demand for innovative solutions that enhance financial inclusivity and convenience,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. “We are excited to bring the Bybit Card to Argentina, offering our users a unique opportunity to benefit from the growth of digital assets while enjoying the convenience of everyday spending.”

The Bybit Card blends the world of digital finance with everyday transactions, offering users a seamless spending experience. For more information about the Bybit Card and how to apply, visit this page.

