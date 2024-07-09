AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
APPOINTMENT OF PRASHANT LAI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GOODYEAR ASEANZ

PRNewswire July 9, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Goodyear is pleased to announce the formation of a new market structure combining its Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) and ASEAN businesses into one cluster, effective July 1. This new cluster, known as ASEANZ, is led by Mr. Prashant Lal as Managing Director. This represents a strategic move to enhance Goodyear’s fast-growing Asia Pacific business and capitalize on broader growth opportunities.

Mr. Prashant Lal joined Goodyear in 2023 as Managing Director, ASEAN. He is a seasoned business leader with 25 years of local, regional and global experience, having worked with GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, and Abbott. Before joining Goodyear, Prashant was with Abbott as the General Manager of Emerging Asia for its Diabetes Care business.

Prashant is a passionate leader with a successful track record of driving business transformations in challenging markets and developing future talents. He is a global leader who values the importance of a diverse team and an inclusive culture, shaped by his wealth of experience working in India, Belgium, London, South Africa, and most recently Singapore.

Mr. Prashant Lal commented, “The newly formed ASEANZ cluster will help our talented team drive growth and innovation in this strategically important cluster in Asia Pacific. By combining the strengths of our ANZ and ASEAN businesses, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and consumers and capitalize on new opportunities. Merging ANZ and ASEAN together will also enrich careers and create additional opportunities for our associates in this expanded cluster by taking on increased responsibilities and developing higher competencies.”

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/appointment-of-prashant-lai-as-managing-director-of-goodyear-aseanz-302191530.html

SOURCE Goodyear

