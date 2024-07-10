AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Enfinity Global closes $164 million financing for a 250 MW solar PV portfolio in Japan

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

TOKYO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enfinity Global Inc., a leader in renewable energy, announced a $164 million (JPY 26.24 bn) financing for 250 MW solar PV portfolio in Japan. The financing, made in partnership with Macquarie Capital and a syndicate led by Shinhan Asset Management, positions the company for further growth in Japan.

Enfinity Global Solar Power Plant in Japan

The portfolio consists of seven operating utility-scale solar projects, one project under construction, and has an enterprise value of over $1 billion. The portfolio is expected to produce more than 300 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power 60,000 Japanese homes and offset 35,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

“We are delighted to partner with Macquarie and Shinhan as we scale our platform in Japan,” commented Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. “Japan’s energy transition needs world-class companies that invest in these high-quality long-lived assets and support emerging energy needs such as those driven by data centers,” he added.

A representative from Macquarie Capital added: “We are thrilled to partner with Enfinity Global to support the financing of this portfolio. Our collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of high-quality renewable energy projects in attractive markets.”

Macquarie Capital, the investment division of Macquarie Group, stands as the world’s largest infrastructure investor in infrastructure and power assets worldwide. Renewable energy holds a top priority in Macquarie’s global investment strategy.

Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a portfolio of 24.1 GW of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational assets, under construction, and in different stages of development. With offices across US, Europe, Japan, and India, the company aims to make a significant contribution to a sustainable net zero carbon economy.

Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s balance sheet. Macquarie Capital has deep sector expertise in the aerospace, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, critical minerals, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure, media, real estate, services, software, technology, telecommunications and media sectors.

SOURCE Enfinity Global

