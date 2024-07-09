AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China-Europe Freight Train Service Linking N. China Cangzhou Huanghua Port, Moscow in Regular Operation

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

CANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A cargo train carrying 30 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers of goods departed on June 25 from Huanghua Port in Cangzhou, north China’s Hebei Province, en route to Moscow, capital of Russia, marking the regular monthly operation of a new international route for the ChinaEurope freight train service.

The 8,000-kilomter long ChinaEurope international freight train journey is expected take 15 days. The first Huanghua port-Moscow freight train service was launched on May 13th and operated regularly with monthly departures. The ChinaEurope freight train service connecting Huanghua port and Moscow is expected to assemble containers along the route from several cities including Cangzhou and Langfang in Hebei province, as well as Zibo, Qingdao, and Dezhou in east China’s Shandong province. The cargo goods range from forklift trucks, tires, wheels, vehicle parts, to food packaging materials.

Hailed as a paradigm of the “Belt and Road” initiative and win-win cooperation, the ChinaEurope freight train serves as a vital link between China and Europe, utilizing land bridges and fostering international cooperation along its route.

Since its inception in 2016, the ChinaEurope freight train service has connected 112 cities within China, reached over 200 cities in 25 European countries and more than 100 cities in 11 Asian countries. The ChinaEurope freight train service has enhanced regional opening-up, expanded economic and trade exchanges, and improved people’s well-being in countries along the routes.

Cangzhou has vowed to boost logistics industry at Huanghua Port, in a bid to beef up regional and international economic development and communications. The regular operation of the ChinaEurope freight train linking Cangzhou Huanghua port and Moscow is a robust support for expanding the port’s international reach, enhancing international trade routes, and promoting connectivity. This service significantly boosts bilateral and multilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries.

As a key hub connecting Hebei province to markets in Europe and Asia, Cangzhou has strived to build up a new platform for supply chain collaboration, and optimize ChinaEurope freight train service to streamline logistics channels.

Cangzhou, together with Huanghua Port’s strategic location and logistical potential, continues to explore new international logistics pathways combining sea and rail, and contributes to Chinese endeavor to modernization.

SOURCE Cangzhou Municipal Government

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.