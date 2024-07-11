Cactus Custody Wins “Custodian of the Year – APAC”

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cactus Custody, a Matrixport subsidiary specialising in digital assets, was awarded the “Custodian of the Year—APAC” at the HedgeWeek Global Digital Assets Awards 2024. The nomination highlighted excellence in digital asset services.

The awards are judged based on detailed research by the in-house team and a widespread survey of more than 100 global digital asset fund managers. This accolade follows the recent announcement of their off-exchange settlement solution, Cactus Oasis , designed to safeguard institutional investment assets against inherent counterparty risks.

Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody, remarked, “Receiving the ‘Custodian of the Year—APAC’ award honours and inspires us. HedgeWeek recognises the significance of digital assets in the financial industry, and acknowledging us as a leading provider in this field makes us proud. Our digital asset custody services already benefit our clients, enabling them to operate in the cryptocurrency markets effectively and securely, free from the risks associated with untrustworthy entities.”

About Cactus Custody

Cactus Custody, another subsidiary of Matrixport, offers premium digital asset custody services tailored for large mining companies, mining pools, hash power platforms, exchanges, funds, and OTC traders. As a licensed Hong Kong Trust Company (License No.: TC006789), it adheres to capital reserve and anti-money laundering regulations, ensuring full compliance with industry standards. It is also certified in ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 9001, reflecting its commitment to high standards in information security, privacy protection, and quality management.

