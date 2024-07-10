AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Top tennis players – Medvedev, de Minaur and Boulter – spotted with new coach, 80’s John McEnroe.

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Are they fine with it?

Not really – he’s quite shouty, temperamental and still uses a wooden racket.

It turns out the players were brought together by globally recognised online trading provider, Pepperstone, as a follow up to their highly successful ‘Don’t Be Fine With It’ campaign.

Again, featuring Pepperstone’s Global Tennis Ambassador, and former World No. 1 and seven-time grand slam singles champion, John McEnroe, the content series shows John ‘coaching’ and sharing his tips with the players on how to become #1 in the world. They, of course, are not buying it.

Pepperstone’s Global Head of Brand, Jodi Cutler says “Working with both Alex and John is always such a pleasure. We’re incredibly passionate about supporting Alex’s rise up the rankings, and excited to now also be working with both Katie and Daniil”. 

“I can’t believe they got me to do this again,” McEnroe said. “It’s all about participating in a fun Pepperstone campaign with some of the very best players in the world.”

Once again created by Saatchi and Saatchi, directed by award-winning comedy director, Benji Weinstein and produced by FINCH, the spots are popping up in social media globally.

About Pepperstone: 

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

For more information, please visit www.pepperstone.com/en

Pepperstone: Marketing & Media  media@pepperstone.com  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/top-tennis-players—medvedev-de-minaur-and-boulter—spotted-with-new-coach-80s-john-mcenroe-302192760.html

SOURCE Pepperstone Group Limited

