  • merger, acquisition and takeover

UPPAbaby Expands Innovation Footprint with 4moms Acquisition

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

Strengthening Market Synergy to Deliver Premier Parenting Solutions

ROCKLAND, Mass., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UPPAbaby, a leading innovator in juvenile products, announced that it has closed an asset purchase agreement with the parent company of 4moms, a leading brand in the infant swings, rockers, and sleep categories. This acquisition represents a strategic alignment that will strengthen UPPAbaby’s presence in premium baby gear and enhance its product offerings in the home category while offering unparalleled solutions for parents and children.

UPPAbaby logo

“Acquiring 4moms marks a significant milestone for UPPAbaby as we continue our commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences for parents,” said Bob Monahan, CEO and Co-Founder of UPPAbaby. “4moms’ expertise in innovation, design, and technology for in home products for growing families perfectly complements our ‘Parenthood, Understood’ brand mission. This acquisition will foster new opportunities for growth and collaboration, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the juvenile products industry.”

With the purchase of the 4moms product line, UPPAbaby is excited to continue to deliver best in class customer service, unparalleled product innovation, and high-quality intuitive products that customers love.

For more information, visit www.uppababy.com and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby), Instagram (@uppababy), Facebook (@UPPAbaby), and TikTok (@uppababyhq).

About UPPAbaby
UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

 

SOURCE UPPAbaby

