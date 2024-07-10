AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Global Companies with the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2024

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas. This prestigious accolade honors companies that have successfully integrated sustainable practices into their business models, leading the way in both innovation and social responsibility. This year’s awardees have shown outstanding leadership in sustainability, from minimizing carbon footprints and championing renewable energy to advancing health care and ensuring responsible resource use. Their efforts reflect a deep commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable world.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition shines a spotlight on companies that are not only achieving impressive business results but are also making a profound difference in the world. Their commitment to sustainable practices and innovation is a testament to their visionary leadership. By honoring their accomplishments, we hope to encourage more businesses to follow in their footsteps,” remarked Prerna Mohan, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The selection process for these prestigious awards involves a rigorous evaluation using our proprietary eight-step methodology. This includes in-depth research, comprehensive analysis, and benchmarking against critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, ‘innovating to zero’ initiatives, and advancements in the customer value chain. Our global think tank examines how these companies contribute to the global economy and the future of our planet.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly congratulates all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas. Their exceptional contributions will be honored at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted in association with Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP) in Barcelona later this year. These companies serve as inspiring examples of how business success can be aligned with the well-being of our planet and its people.

Recipients: 
AbbVie Inc.
Adobe
Advanced Drainage Systems
Advanced Energy
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Albemarle Corporation
Align Technology, Inc.
AltaGas Ltd.
Amazon.com, Inc.
Applied Materials, Inc.
Arista Networks, Inc.
The AZEK Company Inc.
BeiGene, Ltd
Bird Construction
Bloom Energy
Boise Cascade
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Bristow Group Inc.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Canadian Solar
Capital Power
Cardinal Health
Celanese Corporation
ChampionX
Chart Industries
Charter Communications
CNX Resources Corporation
Comfort Systems USA
Comstock Resources, Inc.
Concentrix Corporation
ConocoPhillips Company
Constellation Software Inc
Custom Truck One Source
Datadog
Deere & Company
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
Dexcom, Inc
Diamondback Energy, Inc
Diversified Energy Company Plc.
Docusign, Inc
Dorman Products
Dropbox
Echo
Electronic Arts Inc.
Enerplus Corporation

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam
Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com 

