ARKANCE OPEN AUSTRALIAN HEADQUARTERS AS PART OF GLOBAL EXPANSION INTO 19 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

BRISBANE, Australia, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ARKANCE Global CEO Grégoire Arranz and Helen Potter, Global HR Director for Monnoyeur Group, visited Brisbane today to officially open the company’s Australian office headquarters as part of the organisation‘s global expansion into 19 countries across the globe.

A world leading technology partner for some of the largest players in the AEC space globally, ARKANCE are part of the family-owned €3b Monnoyeur Group who have been providing B2B services across the construction and manufacturing spaces since 1906.

“It’s an honour to be able to officially launch our Australian office headquarters here in the city of Brisbane. This marks the final transition of the global acquisition project and we look forward to continuing to be a trusted leading technology partner across the AEC industry in the ANZ region under the ARKANCE brand” Mr Arranz said.

The Brisbane headquarters opening this week follows the successful launch of new office presences in Sydney (Castlereagh Street) and Melbourne (William Street) which is set to open in late July.

The company’s $500m acquisition of the Vinzero group of companies across America, India, Australian and New Zealand last year completed the group’s biggest expansion project and cemented the company’s position as the world largest provider of AEC technology solutions (including Autodesk, BlueBeam and Siemens) globally with more than 8,500 employees across 50 locations and 19 countries.

ARKANCE Australia MD, Cameron Stuart-Nairne said, the launch of ARKANCE’s Australian headquarters was the final part of the organisation‘s official new brand rollout across the ANZ region.

“As A2K Technologies, we’ve been serving the ANZ region as a well-known partner for technology solutions in the AEC space for the last 20 years and now that our transition is complete, we’ve even more thrilled to be sharing the breath of the ARKANCE offerings across the globe in this new phase of the company’s growth including our own technology portfolio Be.Smart – which offers purpose built applications designed to enhance and compliment Autodesk solutions” Mr Stuart-Nairne said.

To find out more visit www.arkance.world

About ARKANCE

ARKANCE is a subsidiary of the French Group Monnoyeur, a B2B services group for the construction, industry and agriculture sectors founded in 1906. Established in 2018 with a vision to become the leading partner for digitalization to the construction and manufacturing sectors. Today, through its Partner to Build Smarter strategy, ARKANCE is a leading global service provider to its target industries.

The ARKANCE solutions portfolio comprises a network of world-class technology partners with its own in-house IP developed under its Be.Smart brand, with an expanded professional services offering encompassing development capabilities, integration and implementation services, training, and a full suite of digital advisory services to support the digital transformation of its customers.

With an ambition to bring world-class solutions to all customers, wherever they are, and a strategy focused on local support and delivery ARKANCE helps its customers Design, Build, and Solve for tomorrow’s challenges. The ARKANCE mantra; ‘Let’s advance the way we work together to build a better world’.

