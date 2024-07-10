New events announced ahead of registration for SIEW 2024

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Four new events will be added for the 17th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) which will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from 21-25 October. SIEW 2024 is set to welcome over 16,000 industry captains, policy makers and academic experts, facilitating discussions around the theme of “A Connected and Sustainable Energy World”.

2. The distinguished guests in attendance include:

H.E. Keo Rottanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia

H.E. Dr Saleh Ali Hamed Al Kharabsheh , Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hashemite Kingdom of H.E. Juan Carlos Castro Vargas , Minister of Environment, Republic of Peru

, Minister of Environment, Republic of H.E. Paulina Hening-Kloska , Minister of Climate and Environment, Republic of Poland

, Minister of Climate and Environment, Republic of H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn , Secretary-General, ASEAN

, Secretary-General, ASEAN YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak, Malaysia

Dr Prasert Sinsukprasert , Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Thailand

, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Dr Andrew Light , Assistant Secretary, Office of International Affairs, Department of Energy, United States

, Assistant Secretary, Office of International Affairs, Department of Energy, Dr Fatih Birol , Executive Director, International Energy Agency

, Executive Director, International Energy Agency Francesco La Camera , Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency

, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency H.E. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

and the Pacific Jarrod Ball, Board Member, Australian Energy Regulator

Jonathan Brearley , Chief Executive, The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, United Kingdom

, Chief Executive, The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, Xin Baoan, Chairman, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation

Maeda Tadashi, Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Dick Richelle , Chairman of the Executive Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Royal Vopak

, Chairman of the Executive Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Martin Houston , Executive Chairman of the Board, Tellurian Inc

, Executive Chairman of the Board, Tellurian Inc Meg O’ Neill , Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Woodside Energy

New at SIEW

3. Participants can look forward to these new events:

i. Scaling The Hydrogen Economies in Asia is co-organised by the EMA and the United States Department of Commerce. The inaugural event will discuss the technical and commercial feasibility of hydrogen, through research and development, as well as financing structures to facilitate hydrogen deployment in Asia.

ii. Asia Carbon Summit, part of Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), will discuss the rapidly evolving carbon markets and development of tradable carbon reductions, and removal.

iii. Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia by Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) will feature discussions on advancements in ammonia production, hydrogen utilisation, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

iv. Future Energy Masterclasses by S&P GCI, will feature specialised training sessions on hydrogen, low carbon and renewables markets.

4. EMA led events include SIEW Summit, Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Ministerial Forum, and the 4th Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) High-Level Forum. For the first time, SIEW delegates can register for SIEW Energy Insights, SIEW TechTable and SIEW Thinktank Roundtables in one bundle.

Industry Events

5. The SIEW industry events will feature the ACES, ADS & Asian Refinery Technology Conference, Asia Gas Markets Conference, Future of the Grid and the 2nd ASEAN Energy Regulatory Forum. In addition, the SP Group will host the by-invitation 25th Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific CEO Conference.

Registration and Early Bird Discounts

6. Register at https://register.siew.gov.sg from 1 July to enjoy early bird rates and bundle discounts. Visit www.siew.gov.sg for the latest information.

About SIEW

SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

