  • new product

The Evolution of Tap-to-Earn Games: Can They Make You Richer?

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tap-to-Earn games have taken the crypto world by storm, starting a new wave of excitement and even mass market acceptance of crypto and crypto gaming. Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to host an exclusive livestream on July 11 as industry experts delve into the developments of Tap-to-Earn games and explore the potential for players to strike it rich.

Crypto Gaming Heats Up Once Again

After a period of relative dormancy, crypto gaming is once again showing signs of life. The recent launch of NOT coin has sparked renewed excitement and market activity.

This week, one title has been making waves and grabbing global headlines with Hamster Kombat. This highly anticipated game was listed on Bybit pre-market on July 8 and has already experienced a substantial price surge within a matter of hours.

Is Tap-to-Earn Replacing Play-to-Earn?

Discussions have emerged suggested that Tap-to-Earn is taking over Play-to-Earn to thrive. Clicker giants like TapSwap, Yescoin, and Hamster Kombat have demonstrated how blockchain games can reach millions of users.

Livestream on July 11, 8am UTC

Join us for an enlightening session as we dive deep into the thrilling world of tap-to-earn games! Witness the revolutionary changes sweeping through the crypto gaming landscape, turning every tap into epic loot. From understanding the core mechanics that drive these games to discussing the trailblazing projects leading the way, this livestream is a must-watch for anyone interested in the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

