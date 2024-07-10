AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Compete, Trade, and Celebrate Crypto in Bybit’s Athletics-Inspired Crypto Games

PRNewswire July 10, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is set to celebrate the spirit of competition and achievement in the crypto world with the launch of the Bybit Crypto Games from Jul. 8 to Aug. 23, 2024. It’s a series of thrilling events designed to capture the heart-pounding excitement of global athletics, offering a competitive and fun experience for users across Bybit’s entire suite of trading products and tools.

The Bybit Crypto Games engage users in contests testing their skills and strategy. The main event, the Summer Gold Challenge, will utilize Bybit Subaccounts, allowing traders to use multiple accounts to increase their chances of winning. It’s Bybit’s first competition to leverage subaccounts this way, promising a dynamic experience for all participants.

“As the world celebrates the pinnacle of athletic achievement, we at Bybit are excited to offer a parallel arena where crypto enthusiasts can test their mettle,” said Joan Han, director of sales and marketing at Bybit. “The Crypto Games happen over weeks at several distinct venues within the Bybit platform, and each event draws on different skills, so there is something for everyone.”

The Crypto Games will feature a variety of events:

  • Memecoin Medley (July 8July 22): Participants can showcase their creativity through sports-themed memes to win part of a 500 USDT prize pool.
  • Web3 Quest Marathon (July 8July 28): A digital scavenger hunt through the Web3 landscape, offering players the chance to unlock secret rewards.
  • Crypto Knowledge Pentathlon (July 16August 23): A challenge spread across five knowledge areas, from mastering Bybit’s Subaccounts to exploring trending tokens and market insights.
  • Card Cashback Cycle (July 18August 11): Cardholders enjoy an additional 10% cashback at sports-related merchants, highlighting the utility of the Bybit Card.
  • Subaccount Summer Gold Challenge (July 23August 11): A trading challenge where participants can win a share of a massive 3,000,000 USDT prize pool.
  • Futures Bot Sprint (July 23August 23): Competitors deploy automated strategies in a futures trading contest to win from a 30,000 USDT prize pool.

Bybit’s commitment to enhancing user experience through competitive and educational activities puts it at the top of the podium in terms of user experience and simplicity. And Bybit’s 33 million users now have the chance to compete in this community event.

For more information on how to participate and claim victory in the Bybit Crypto Games, visit Bybit’s official website.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compete-trade-and-celebrate-crypto-in-bybits-athletics-inspired-crypto-games-302193511.html

SOURCE Bybit

