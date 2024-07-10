Deutsche Bank Deepens Partnership With SUSE On Open, Enterprise-Grade Linux

Deutsche Bank will obtain support for thousands of SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux Servers with SUSE Liberty Linux, an enterprise solution to maintain and support a wide variety of enterprise Linux distributions

Strategic move underpins the importance of customer choice to innovate at their own pace while ensuring the security of their enterprise Linux infrastructure

LUXEMBOURG, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced that Deutsche Bank, the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network,, has chosen SUSE Liberty Linux to maintain and support its global Linux estate consisting of thousands of SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux Servers. With SUSE Liberty Linux, customers get comprehensive Linux enterprise support from one source for any enterprise Linux, any version, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS, reducing complexity and cost, while keeping Linux estates secure and future-proofed.

“Customers need predictable maintenance and support for their mixed enterprise Linux estates to be able to innovate at their own pace,” said Werner Knoblich, Chief Revenue Officer at SUSE. “By choosing SUSE and SUSE Liberty Linux, SUSE is excited to support Deutsche Bank, ensuring choice and freedom for their mission critical enterprise Linux.”

“Given the critical nature of our infrastructure, we have to consistently ensure the security of our mixed Linux estates,” said Keith Anderson, Product Manager for Compute at Deutsche Bank. “We have successfully partnered with SUSE for many years for innovative open source solutions. With SUSE Liberty Linux, we deepen this strong relationship.”

SUSE Liberty Linux is an enterprise solution for hassle free maintenance and support of mixed Linux estates from one source – any enterprise Linux, any version, including CentOS. Customers like Deutsche Bank obtain proven enterprise support with predictable releases for their enterprise Linux. With SUSE Liberty Linux, customers take control of their enterprise Linux, free from uncertainty with a partner that believes in the power of open source for enterprises.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher and NeuVector. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

