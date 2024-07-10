AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with Sudarshan

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sudarshan Chemical Industries, a global leader and innovator in high-performance color solutions. LBB Specialties will be Sudarshan’s exclusive channel partner in the United States and Canada for its effect pigment, filler, oxide and lake lines specifically designed for color cosmetics, personal care and home care.

LBB Specialties LLC

Sudarshan brings decades of expertise in the development of pigments that enhance the beauty, color and texture of cosmetics and care products,” said Christopher Nork, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Care. “We are thrilled to introduce these products to our customer base, which meet the growing demand for high-quality, vibrant and safe color ingredients in the cosmetics and care industry.”

Sudarshan’s pigment line, including the Prestige, Sumicos, Sumicair and Sudacos ranges, leverages advanced manufacturing processes and rigorous quality controls to produce pigments with exceptional color fidelity, stability and safety. This innovative range includes products that cater to the latest trends in color cosmetics, offering formulators versatile options for creating stunning and long-lasting makeup products.

“Partnering with LBB Specialties is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our goals,” said Helen Hatcher, Head of Sales & Operations at Sudarshan. “LBB Specialties’ extensive network and technical expertise make them an ideal partner to expand the reach of our pigment line in the North American market. Their commitment to quality and innovation mirrors our own, and together we aim to set new benchmarks in the color cosmetics and care industry.”

Sudarshan’s vertically integrated manufacturing, empowered by state-of-the-art technology and commitment to the Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI), will support this product line, ensuring continuous innovation to set the standard for responsible color cosmetic formulation.

“We are confident that Sudarshan’s new pigment line will offer formulators unique solutions that combine superior aesthetics with excellent application properties,” added Nork. “Our collaboration will enable us to deliver unparalleled color experiences and multi-functional formulation benefits to skin, sun and hair care applications for our clients, solidifying our position as a consultative solutions provider to brands across the full Personal Care value chain.”

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
media@lbbspecialties.com

Sudarshan is a global supplier of high-end pigments with a diverse range of products ranging from organic, inorganic and effect pigments to performance colorants, pearlescent pigments and speciality chemicals.

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.