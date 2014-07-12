Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft Surface set to bring AI-powered experiences to Singapore

Pre-orders for new Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition now open

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition – the first AI-powered Copilot+ PCs, which are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs on the market – are commencing today in Singapore. From July 11, consumers can reserve these next-generation Surface devices via the Microsoft Official Store and authorized retailers, including Harvey Norman and Best Denki, Courts, Gain City as well as Microsoft authorized stores on Lazada and Shopee ahead of general availability on August 6, 2024.

The all-new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are thin, light, and beautiful devices that empower users to work, play, and create with AI-enhanced experiences, superb performance, and all-day battery life – starting from 1,599 SGD.

Surface Pro 11

After the first-generation Surface Pro pioneered the 2-in-1 PC category more than 10 years ago, the all-new Surface Pro is now unlocking a new way to think about a laptop: Combining accelerated performance, all-day battery life and industry-leading AI capabilities in an ultra-flexible design that can replace your tablet, your laptop and can even power your multi-monitor set-up.

The all-new Surface Pro, powered by Snapdragon® X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, delivers incredibly fast speeds, 90% faster than Surface Pro 9. It’s built for the ultimate multitasker, supporting up to three external 4K displays, with two USB 4 ports, and a stunning 13″ display with new optional OLED with HDR technology, delivering new levels of peak brightness and immersive colors. Surface Pro also comes with Wi-Fi 7, offering the fastest wireless connection available and optional 5G keeps you connected to the fastest cellular network while you’re on the move.

The ultra-wide, quad-HD front-facing camera is our best Surface camera ever. AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing keep you in focus, even as you move around your space. The 10MP Ultra HD rear-facing autofocus camera supports 4K video so you can capture and edit all on one device.

Surface Pro is made with more recycled materials than Surface Pro 9, including 72% recycled content in the enclosure. It is serviceable by design with more replaceable components than ever, including the motherboard, battery, cameras and more.

Surface Slim Pen gets even better with the new Surface Pro, with all new AI experiences. The ink now flows naturally with Zero Force inking, ultra-precise shading, 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity and a built-in haptic engine for a more natural writing experience. The all-new Surface Pro is the most flexible laptop, reimagined.

Surface Laptop 7

The all-new Surface Laptop continues to redefine the classic form factor of a laptop with hardware and software that are purpose-built to unlock a new AI era with Copilot experiences that transform the PC experience and set new standards for excellence and innovation.

Redesigned from the inside out, this new Laptop has modern lines and a stunning PixelSense touchscreen display with razor-thin bezels. With 120Hz refresh rate, HDR technology, Dolby Vision IQ™ and Adaptive color technology, this display delivers crisper whites, darker blacks and an extended color spectrum. There are two screen sizes, as our new 13.8″ display provides larger viewing area than a traditional 14″ laptop, in a more compact design and a 15″ with an even larger working canvas.

Also powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, the Surface Laptop unleashes lightning-fast speed and AI accelerated power for the ultimate multitasking. It is 86% faster than Laptop 5, delivering incredible performance. It can power up to three external 4K monitors. The 45 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) Neural Processing Unit (NPU) unlocks new AI experiences and delivers industry-leading performance for seamless productivity with the longest battery life on any Surface – up to 22 hours on the Surface Laptop 15″ and up to 20 on the Surface Laptop 13.8″. With a large variety of ports and lightning-fast Wi-Fi 7, you will always be connected.

The new Surface Laptop has a Full HD Surface Studio Camera that supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters and Voice Focus – so you come across clearly and confidently. AI-enhanced sound with premium Omnisonic® Speakers and Dolby® Atmos®, and Studio Mics amplify your voice and presence.

Surface Laptop is known for its comfortable and quiet typing experience and now, every keystroke is perfected. With optimal key travel for accurate and swift typing and a large precision haptic touchpad that is smooth, responsive and customizable for your personal preference. This is the fastest, most intelligent Surface Laptop ever.

Pre-order information

The all-new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are available for pre-orders in Singapore starting July 11 via Microsoft Official Store and authorized retailers including Harvey Norman, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City as well as Microsoft authorized stores on Lazada and Shopee. They will be generally available from 6 August 2024 in the following configurations:

All prices indicated below are in SGD

Models Surface Pro 11th Edition Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Available in Platinum $1,599 Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Available in Platinum, Black, Sapphire and Dune $1,948 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, OLED display

Available in Platinum, Black, Sapphire and Dune $2,348 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display

Available in Black $2,648 Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display

Available in Platinum Exclusive at Harvey Norman, Best Denki and Microsoft Store $3,248 Surface Pro 11th Edition – 5G Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Available in Platinum Exclusive at Microsoft Store $1,999 Surface Laptop 7th Edition – 13.8″ Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Available in Platinum $1,599 Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Available in Platinum, Black, Sapphire and Dune Dune and Platinum exclusively at Harvey Norman and Microsoft Store $1,948 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Available in Platinum, Black, Sapphire and Dune Dune and Platinum exclusively at Harvey Norman and Microsoft Store $2,188 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Available in Black $2,488 Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Available in Black Exclusive at Harvey Norman, Best Denki and Microsoft Store $3,088 Surface Laptop 7th Edition – 15″ Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Available in Platinum $2,048 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Available in Black $2,348 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Available in Black $2,648 Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Available in Black Exclusive at Harvey Norman, Best Denki and Microsoft Store $3,248

A seamless Harvey Norman experience for Surface device and Microsoft customers

For a seamless experience with Surface, customers can now access convenient support services at the Microsoft Concierge counter that is located exclusively at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk. Concierge staff onsite will be able to assist with Windows-related software queries. This includes troubleshooting or upgrading your device to the new Windows 11, helping with device set-ups or providing guidance on how to use Microsoft software products. Harvey Norman will also be running a Surface Pre-order Event at Millenia Walk atrium this weekend from July 12-14. Customers can enjoy free ice cream and coffee as they try out new Copilot+ PC features.

Copilot+ PC commercial availability

For commercial customers, the new Copilot+ PC Surface Pro for business will be available for purchase on September 10, 2024, including an NFC reader to simplify authentication and safeguard your business with chip-to-cloud security on a Secured-core PC.

