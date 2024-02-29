AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

PRNewswire July 12, 2024

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, “Arcadium Lithium”) today announced it will release second quarter 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s investor relations website at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com

Arcadium Lithium

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET (7:00 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, August 7, 2024) that is open to the public via Internet broadcast.

Internet broadcast: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/investors/financials-and-filings

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:
Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208
daniel.rosen@arcadiumlithium.com  

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780
phoebe.lee@arcadiumlithium.com  

Media:
Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702
karen.vizental@arcadiumlithium.com  

About Arcadium Lithium 
Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people’s lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.  We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life.  Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.  For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as “will likely result,” “is confident that,” “expect,” “expects,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will continue to,” “believe,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “intends” or similar expressions identifying “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in Arcadium Lithium plc’s 2023 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 29, 2024, as well as Arcadium Lithium’s other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310012/Arcadium_Lithium_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/arcadium-lithium-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2024-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-302195103.html

SOURCE Arcadium Lithium PLC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.