GENESIS MAGMA MAKES GLOBAL DYNAMIC DEBUT AT GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED, TAKING ONE STEP CLOSER TO PRODUCTION

Magma vehicles to be shown in action for first time following high-performance program’s official launch in March

GV60 Magma Concept, G80 EV Magma Concept, G70 Track Taxi Nordschleife and GV80 Coupe Concept to take on hillclimb

Dynamic debut of GV60 Magma Concept led by Genesis Brand Partner and six-time Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx

and six-time Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx Production of GV60 Magma aimed at third quarter of 2025, becoming first Magma vehicle to hit sales

CHICHESTER, England, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Genesis GV60 Magma Concept will make its global dynamic debut today at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking the first time that a Magma model is shown in action since the high-performance program officially launched in March.

The dynamic debut, led by Genesis Brand Partner and racing legend Jacky Ickx on the Goodwood hillclimb, will come as the brand announced earlier today that the Genesis GV60 Magma is on track to enter production soon, becoming the first Magma model to do so. Sales are targeted to commence in Korea during the third quarter of next year, with Europe to follow in the fourth quarter.

“We are thrilled to present the global dynamic debut of the GV60 Magma Concept at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed,” said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. “The festival’s storied legacy and enthusiastic audience provide an ideal platform to showcase the capabilities of our new Magma program and highlight our strong commitment to high performance. We invite all attendees to immerse themselves in the full Genesis experience and witness the dynamic energy and power of Genesis Magma.”

3 Dynamic Debuts

The GV60 Magma Concept is among several vehicles within the Genesis Magma program showcased at this year’s Goodwood, including the Genesis G80 EV Magma Concept, which will also make its global dynamic debut today on the Goodwood hillclimb.

The Genesis G70 Track Taxi Nordschleife — an enhanced G70 3.3T model designed specifically for passenger rides at the fabled Nürburgring track in Germany — will be seen in action for the first time in the UK.

Production for GV60 Magma Aimed at 2025 Q3

The GV60 Magma Concept was globally unveiled for the first time at Genesis House New York on March 25, as the brand announced the official launch of its high-performance program.

With Magma, Genesis ultimately aims to develop a high-end variant of each model within the existing lineup, maximizing both aesthetics and performance.

The GV60 Magma Concept elevates the design and performance of the existing Genesis GV60 — the brand’s first dedicated EV model — with improved battery and motor technology, along with meticulous attention to detail in terms of chassis, aerodynamics and thermodynamics. To enhance stability during sporty driving, the car has been widened and lowered, giving it a more dynamic stance and allowing for a lower center of gravity.

The GV60 Magma, set to hit sales in Korea next year as an EV model, will closely resemble the concept model, with necessary modifications made to comply with regional regulations.

Genesis Magma to Feature Various Exclusive Components

Compared to the existing lineup, production models within the Genesis Magma program will be equipped with various specialized features aimed at enhancing the joy of sporty driving while ensuring effortless comfort.

Magma models will exhibit a wider and lower body design, paired with exclusive chassis and suspension components that have been thoughtfully engineered to elevate overall performance and provide an unmatched driving sensation unique to Magma vehicles.

An authentic, Magma-exclusive sound system will provide a rich, dynamic auditory experience that further boosts the excitement of every ride.

Magma production models will also introduce a compelling and immersive human-machine interface (HMI) built upon a distinct graphical user interface (GUI). The cutting-edge system will effectively prioritize and display only essential data and functions, enabling the driver to fully immerse themselves in the thrilling journey ahead.

Each vehicle within Genesis Magma will embody the following three fundamental attributes: “Unspoken Dominance,” “Captivating Control” and “Sharpened Immersion.”

Unspoken Dominance : At the very first glance, the design of Genesis Magma emanates dynamic energy and power, instantly commanding respect and evoking a deep sense of admiration.

: At the very first glance, the design of Genesis Magma emanates dynamic energy and power, instantly commanding respect and evoking a deep sense of admiration. Captivating Control : Utilizing ample power and precise vehicle dynamics control, Genesis Magma seamlessly blends accuracy and comfort under any driving condition.

: Utilizing ample power and precise vehicle dynamics control, Genesis Magma seamlessly blends accuracy and comfort under any driving condition. Sharpened Immersion: A multi-sensory journey, from luxurious materials to exclusive Magma sounds, delivers the epitome of sensory delight.

Genesis at Goodwood

Genesis has participated in Goodwood for four consecutive years, captivating audiences at the UK’s largest automotive festival with exciting vehicle showcases and launches.

The Genesis stand at this year’s event is the largest yet, a two-story installation facing the First Glance Paddock near the hillclimb starting line. Drawing inspiration from the design concept of the “Aesthetics of Boundaries,” the open pavilion seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, creating an inviting atmosphere that attracts visitors to capture and embrace the true essence of Korean sentiments.

Displayed on the stand’s first floor are the GV60 Magma Concept, G80 Magma Special and X Gran Berlinetta Concept, all of which are part of the Genesis Magma program. Displayed on the second floor are three production vehicles: the GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80.

Ickx, a six-time Le Mans winner who was appointed Genesis Brand Partner in February, is scheduled to hold an autograph signing event at the Genesis stand throughout the weekend, offering fans a chance to engage with the Belgian racing icon. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The GV60 Magma Concept, G80 EV Magma Concept, G70 Track Taxi Nordschleife and GV80 Coupe Concept will be running up the hill throughout the end of the festival on Sunday. For the first time, Genesis will also be competing in the Shootout Sunday with the GV60 Magma Concept, showcasing its driving capabilities and turn of speed.

SOURCE Genesis