AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

iQIYI Launches AI Chatbots for Popular Show Characters, Enhancing Interactive Content Experience

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

BEIJING, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On July 9, iQIYI, a leading online entertainment service in China, announced the launch of AI-powered chatbots on its app and Weibo, a leading social media platform in China. The chatbots enable viewers to engage in conversations with fictional characters from iQIYI’s popular shows, reflecting the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance content interaction while amplifying the influence of its premium IPs.

Developed by iQIYI’s AIGC Interactive Center, these chatbots leverage large language models (LLMs) to authentically portray characters’ personalities and knowledge of their fictional universes, further deepening audience engagement with the storylines. For ongoing series, the chatbots are continuously updated with new plot developments, allowing fans to discuss the latest twists and turns in real-time.

On Weibo, users can interact with chatbots based on characters from iQIYI’s hit drama My Journey to You and variety show The Rap of China 2024. Additional characters from widely acclaimed IPs, such as Love Between Fairy and Devil, are set to launch soon.

Within the iQIYI app, users can engage in text conversations and receive voice message from their favorite characters, bringing iconic scenes and memorable dialogues to life. The feature offers a personalized touch, allowing fans to receive custom greetings and unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes content for certain characters.

This new feature builds upon iQIYI’s ongoing efforts to foster deeper connections between viewers and content, joining a lineup of other interactive features, including the recently launched 3D emojis for bullet comments in its Apple Vision Pro app and the Karaoke Mode in its music variety shows.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/iqiyi-launches-ai-chatbots-for-popular-show-characters-enhancing-interactive-content-experience-302194494.html

SOURCE iQIYI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.