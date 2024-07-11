AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Taiwan 2024 Honors 92 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

PRNewswire July 11, 2024

TAIPEI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Taiwan awards. This year, a total of 92 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice,” the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 368 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 30,822 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Taiwan. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Taiwan are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Taiwan award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 14 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment. The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Taiwan are Abbvie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH Taiwan Branch, Adata Technology Co., Ltd, Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd., Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan, BenQ Qisda Group, CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd., DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd., SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited, Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan, Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Taiwan, Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd, and Yungching Realty.

The award covers fifteen countries and regions including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Taiwan awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (TAIWAN EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. A. Menarini Singapore Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch
  2. AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH Taiwan Branch
  3. Adata Technology Co., Ltd
  4. AIA International Limited Taiwan Branch
  5. Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd.
  6. Asia Cement Corporation
  7. AstraZeneca Taiwan Limited
  8. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  9. ATEN International Co., Ltd.
  10. AUO Corporation
  11. Avery Dennison RIS Taiwan Ltd
  12. Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch
  13. B.A.T. Services Limited., Taiwan Branch
  14. Baxter Healthcare Ltd.
  15. BenQ Qisda Group
  16. Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. And Its Subsidiaries
  17. Cathay Financial Holdings
  18. Cathay Securities Corporation
  19. Chanel Inc.
  20. “China Airlines”
  21. Chubb Life Insurance Taiwan Company
  22. CISC Taiwan
  23. Coach Netherlands B.V., Taiwan Branch
  24. Corning Display Technologies Taiwan
  25. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  26. CVH Spirits Limited Taiwan Branch
  27. Darfon Electronics Corp.
  28. DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
  29. Diageo Taiwan Inc., Taiwan Branch
  30. DKSH Taiwan Ltd.
  31. DXC Technology Taiwan
  32. Ecolab Taiwan
  33. Edenred Pte Ltd., Taiwan Branch
  34. Edwards Lifesciences (Taiwan) Corp.
  35. Eli Lilly And Company (Taiwan), Inc.
  36. EVERRICH D.F.S. Corporation
  37. Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd
  38. Far Eastern International Bank
  39. Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  40. Far Eastone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
  41. FedEx Express International B.V., Taiwan Branch
  42. First Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  43. Formosa Solar Renewable Power Group
  44. Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.
  45. General Mills Taiwan Ltd
  46. Getac Technology Corporation
  47. Global Mall
  48. Global Unichip Corp.
  49. GroupM Taiwan
  50. Haleon UK Services Limited Taiwan Branch
  51. Heineken Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  52. Hitachi Energy Taiwan
  53. Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn)
  54. Kedge Construction Co., Ltd.
  55. Kimberly-Clark Taiwan
  56. Kindom Development Co., Ltd.
  57. Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  58. Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
  59. Marsh Ltd., Taiwan Branch
  60. Merck Sharp & Dohme (I.A.) LLC, Taiwan Branch
  61. Michelin Tire Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  62. Moxa Inc.
  63. New Green Power Co. Ltd.
  64. Orsted Taiwan Ltd.
  65. Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
  66. Pepsico Foods Taiwan
  67. Primax Electronics Ltd.
  68. Regent Taipei
  69. Richemont Asia Pacific Ltd., Taiwan Branch
  70. Shinshin Credit Corporation
  71. Sinopac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  72. Swire Coca-cola Taiwan
  73. Synmosa Biopharma Corporation
  74. Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank
  75. Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  76. Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Ltd.
  77. Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  78. Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd
  79. Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation
  80. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Taiwan Limited
  81. TCC Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  82. U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
  83. Ufi Space Co., Ltd.
  84. Unilever Taiwan Ltd
  85. Unimicron Technology Corp.
  86. Vanguard International Semiconductor
  87. Viewsonic International Corp.
  88. Walsin Lihwa Corporation
  89. Wei Zheng Construction Co., Ltd
  90. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
  91. Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd
  92. YungChing Realty

 

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

  1. Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd.
  2. Asia Cement Corporation
  3. AstraZeneca Taiwan Limited
  4. ATEN International Co., Ltd.
  5. AUO Corporation
  6. Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch
  7. Cathay Financial Holdings
  8. Chubb Life Insurance Taiwan Company
  9. Coach Netherlands B.V., Taiwan Branch
  10.  DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
  11. Edwards Lifesciences (Taiwan) Corp.
  12. Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd
  13. Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  14. FedEx Express International B.V., Taiwan Branch
  15. Formosa Solar Renewable Power Group
  16. Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.
  17. GroupM Taiwan
  18. Heineken Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  19.  Kimberly-Clark Taiwan
  20. Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  21. Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
  22. Moxa Inc.
  23. Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
  24. Primax Electronics Ltd.
  25. Swire Coca-cola Taiwan
  26. Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Ltd.
  27. Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  28. U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation

 

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

  1. AIA International Limited Taiwan Branch
  2. Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd.
  3. Asia Cement Corporation
  4. AstraZeneca Taiwan Limited
  5. ATEN International Co., Ltd.
  6. Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch
  7. Baxter Healthcare Ltd.
  8. Cathay Financial Holdings
  9. Chanel Inc.
  10. Chubb Life Insurance Taiwan Company
  11. Coach Netherlands B.V., Taiwan Branch
  12. Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd
  13. Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  14. FedEx Express International B.V., Taiwan Branch
  15. Michelin Tire Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  16. Moxa Inc.
  17. Orsted Taiwan Ltd.
  18. Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
  19. Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd
  20. Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation
  21. U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
  22. Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd

 

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

  1. Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd.
  2. Asia Cement Corporation
  3. AstraZeneca Taiwan Limited
  4. ATEN International Co., Ltd.
  5. Avery Dennison Ris Taiwan Ltd.
  6. Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch
  7. Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. And Its Subsidiaries
  8. Cathay Financial Holdings
  9. Chanel Inc.
  10. Chubb Life Insurance Taiwan Company
  11. Coach Netherlands B.V., Taiwan Branch
  12. Diageo Taiwan Inc., Taiwan Branch
  13. Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd
  14. Far Eastern International Bank
  15. Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  16. Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  17. Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
  18. Pepsico Foods Taiwan
  19. U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation

 

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-taiwan-2024-honors-92-champions-ushering-in-a-new-generation-workforce-302194603.html

SOURCE Business Media International

