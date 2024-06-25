AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Its New Chair of the Board

PRNewswire July 11, 2024
  • Effective June 25, 2024, Dr. Abdurazak Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom, was elected as Chair of the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s Board

BONN, Germany, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — O-RAN ALLIANCE announces that Dr. Abdurazak Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom, was elected as Chair of the Board, effective on June 25, 2024. Under Abdu’s chairmanship, O-RAN ALLIANCE stays fully committed to its mission to transform Radio Access Networks to be open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Logo

Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, with his departure from Deutsche Telekom, has stepped down from the O-RAN ALLIANCE Board Chair. Alex was one of the founding directors of the O-RAN ALLIANCE in 2018. He served as Chief Operations Officer until 2022, and then as Chair of the Board until June 2024. As a renowned thought leader in the telecom industry, Alex greatly contributed to advancing the O-RAN mission. The O-RAN ALLIANCE expresses sincere thanks to Alex for his leadership and enthusiasm.

“O-RAN ALLIANCE plays an essential role in the industry by setting an open specification framework and by facilitating the development of an innovative and competitive O-RAN ecosystem,” said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom. “O-RAN ALLIANCE remains committed to its efforts in architecture design, interfaces and test specifications, open source developments as well as development of the O-RAN ecosystem towards large scale deployments and global impact.”

About O-RAN ALLIANCE
The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

 

SOURCE O-RAN Alliance

