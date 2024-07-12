AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fun88 Announced as Associate Partner for Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL)

PRNewswire July 12, 2024

NEW DELHI, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88, a leading online entertainment and gaming platform, is thrilled to announce its Associate Partnership with the highly anticipated Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL). As kabaddi continues to gain immense popularity in India, Fun88 is proud to support the growth of the sport at the state level with the UPKL’s inaugural season.

The UPKL’s first season kicks off today, July 11th, marking a significant moment for kabaddi enthusiasts in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. This league offers talented kabaddi players a platform to showcase their skills at the highest level.

Fun88’s partnership with UPKL goes beyond just sponsorship. This collaboration is dedicated to supporting the kabaddi community in meaningful ways. By supporting local initiatives, the goal is to nurture kabaddi talent locally across Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, as a responsible gaming advocate, Fun88 ensures a safe and secure entertainment environment for all kabaddi fans who enjoy engaging with the sport through online platforms.

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) expressed their delight, stating, “UPKL is grateful to have Fun88 as their esteemed sponsor partner. Their commitment and generosity are truly valuable, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in future leagues.

Fun88’s partnership with the UPKL shows its dedication to supporting Indian sports. After the huge success of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the UPKL is set to become another major event in kabaddi, boosting the sport’s popularity even more. Fun88 was also the title partner for Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10, further highlighting its commitment to the sport and its growth in India. For the latest kabaddi news and updates, Fun88 remains at the forefront, providing enthusiasts with comprehensive coverage and insights.

Fun88 is excited to embark on this journey with the UPKL and looks forward to an exhilarating season of kabaddi action. As Fun88 continues to expand its footprint in the world of sports and entertainment, offering everything from thrilling card games to engaging slots games.

About:

Fun88 is renowned for its user-friendly interface, extensive array of sports betting and live casino games, and exceptional customer service. Fun88 ensures a secure and reliable environment, with hassle-free registration, authentication, and smooth money withdrawal processes that emphasize safety and security for all users.

Contact:
Email: marketing@fun88india.com  
Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88  
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg  
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw  
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt  
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

 

Fun88 Logo

 

SOURCE Fun88

