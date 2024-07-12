AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defend Your Skin Against Climate Change with QNET’s Revolutionary Visage+ Device

PRNewswire July 12, 2024

HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — QNET, a global leader in lifestyle and wellness-focused direct selling, proudly celebrates the success of its groundbreaking Physio Radiance Visage+ Facial Device. This state-of-the-art skincare solution leverages four advanced technologies to combat signs of aging and revitalise the skin, directly addressing the rising concerns over climate change’s impact on skin health.

Physio Radiance Visage+ Facial Device

As global temperatures rise and weather patterns become more extreme, our skin faces unprecedented challenges. According to studies from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), climate change is altering water availability and humidity levels, crucial factors in maintaining skin hydration and health. These environmental shifts can lead to increased dryness, sensitivity, and premature ageing of the skin.

The Physio Radiance Visage+ offers a powerful defense against these climate-induced skin issues by integrating four distinct technologies

1. Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS): Tightens skin and reduces facial fullness for a more sculpted appearance.
2. Radiofrequency (RF): Stimulates collagen and elastin production, diminishing fine lines and improving firmness.
3. Chromotherapy (Light Therapy): Rejuvenates and repairs skin cells, enhancing overall skin appearance.
4. Galvanic Technology: Deeply purifies and hydrates the skin for a radiant complexion.

Trevor Kuna, Chief of Marketing at QNET, highlights the transformative benefits and timely significance of the Physio Radiance Visage+: “In today’s rapidly changing climate, skincare isn’t just about beauty—it’s about protection and resilience. The Physio Radiance Visage+ represents a significant leap forward in addressing both the visible signs of aging and the invisible threats posed by environmental stressors. By harnessing four cutting-edge technologies in one device, we’re empowering users to take control of their skin health. It’s not just a beauty tool; it’s a shield against the skin-damaging effects of climate change, offering personalized care that adapts to individual needs and environmental conditions. With the Visage+, we’re redefining skincare for the modern age, ensuring that radiant, healthy skin is achievable for everyone, regardless of external challenges.”

Climate change has been linked to increased UV radiation exposure, air pollution, and extreme temperature fluctuations, all of which can accelerate skin ageing and damage. The Physio Radiance Visage+ is designed to counteract these effects, offering a comprehensive solution to maintain skin health in the face of environmental challenges.

Its portable design and customisable settings make it an ideal addition to any skincare routine, allowing users to combat environmental stressors and maintain healthy, vibrant skin wherever they go. By incorporating the Physio Radiance Visage+ into their daily regimen, users can take proactive steps to protect and nurture their skin against the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Experience the future of climate-resilient skincare with the Physio Radiance Visage+. For more information, visit www.qnet.net.

ABOUT QNET
QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/defend-your-skin-against-climate-change-with-qnets-revolutionary-visage-device-302195380.html

SOURCE QNET

