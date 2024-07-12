MGI Tech Launches DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert in the APAC Region at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024

BANGKOK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (“MGI”), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, today launched DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert in the APAC region and opened early access to the platform at Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2024. Integrating high-throughput sequencing and multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) staining, DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert challenges conventions and pushes the limits of life science and technology as a multi-functional sequencer that is compatible with in vivo spatial protein detection.

“We are excited to present our DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert to international customers and partners,” said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “Recent developments in pathology have been pointing towards automation and multiplexed spatial phenotyping among other trends. DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert is a fully automated high-plex multi-omics instrument that combines both DNA/RNA and protein analysis in one, offering a powerful and cost-effective upgrade from conventional pathology and spatial proteomics tools.

What If your sequencer can do in vivo spatial protein detection?

“Cancers with high somatic mutations, which are highly prevalent in the APAC region, are known to be potentially more responsive to immunotherapies,” said Dr. Meng Yang, Assistant General Manager and VP of MGI R&D. “The G400 sequencer, recognized globally as the most extensively utilized, has consistently offered an economical platform for professional sequencing analysis. Today, we are thrilled to introduce our gradable multiplex spatial phenotyping tool, set to enable spatial biomarker discovery and revolutionize immunotherapeutic research.”

Supported by MGI’s DNBSEQä technology and a highly efficient mIF staining technology, DNBSEQ-G400RS can be turned into DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert with a simple software upgrade, enabling users to obtain both molecular information and cellular morphological on the exact same platform, switching between sequencing and staining for high efficiency. Given that the same equipment may be used for multiple tasks, it is suitable for a wide range of applications in tumor classifications, disease prognosis, tissue microenvironment analysis, and more.

Adhering to principles of systemization and modularization design, DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert integrates optimized hardware, state-of-the-art biochemistry and innovative software for an all-in-one multi-omics experience. The comprehensive and versatile DNBSEQ-G400RS benchtop sequencer is equipped with optimized optical, mechanical, fluidics and electrics systems, empowering a more rapid and streamlined sequencing process.

On the other hand, the platform comes with the easy-to-use and highly flexible FluoXpert mIF reagent set. It is compatible with both frozen tissue and FFPE samples, as well as off-the-shelf antibodies, eliminating the need for a complex conjugation process. Available in standard and customized options, it is backed by highly efficient autofluorescence quenching reagent and a mild but efficient elution technology, promising low residual signal and optimal antigen preservation.

In addition, the FluoXpert program supports a fully automated process of fluorescence staining and high-resolution scanning and imaging. Equipped with highly customizable protocol, it provides real-time image visualization, antibody library management, as well as independent wash and elution. The resulting images are high in quality with seamless stitching and 20x subcellular resolution (360 nm per pixel). Thanks to efficient fluid exchange and mild elution reagents, sample tissue remains intact despite multiple rounds of staining, boasting robust reproducibility.

At 50 minutes per cycle, DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert is tripled the speed of conventional manual staining and imaging, making it highly suitable for multiple staining cycles. Based on different flow cells of choice, its optimal throughput ranges between 20 to 40 sections per week(calculated under 8*5) on the standard 6-plex staining kit, while the highest throughput can reach up to 140 sections per week (calculated under 24*7) on the same kit. Results generated showed no significant difference between mIF and the gold standard IHC, demonstrating great performance in spatial protein identification and making it a strong platform for use in different fields of proteomics research.

What If you can DIY your own innovative multi-omics tools?

With the vision to unleash the full power of the DNBSEQ-G400RS sequencer, MGI also recently announced the What If G400 Developer Program during the opening of its European headquarters in Berlin. Leading with the question “What If you can DIY your own innovative multi-omics tools?”, the initiative aims to support global researchers in the development and implementation of customized workflows for spatial transcriptomic, multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) and other multi-omics analyses on DNBSEQ-G400RS. Those interested in APAC, especially researchers in Australia, Singapore, and Japan, can apply here before the deadline on 30 August 2024 .

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare and various other industries. Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and have established research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future. To learn more, please visit MGI official website, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

