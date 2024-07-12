ATFX’s Strategic Meeting at the Chinese Embassy in Jordan Highlights Dedication to Regional Economic Development

HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations, including the Levant. Since setting up a team in the region, ATFX has been dedicated to expanding its brand influence in Jordan. A recent significant meeting at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan highlighted ATFX’s commitment. The meeting was attended by Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX; Siju Daniel, Chief Strategy Officer of ATFX and Ahmad Al Disi, Managing Director of ATFX Levant, along with Mr. Luo Wenjun, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Jordan.

This high-profile event delved into ATFX’s foreign investment strategies in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the broader Levant region, emphasizing its meticulously planned blueprint for prosperous development. The ATFX Group not only demonstrated its strong determination to deepen its presence in the region but also vividly illustrated its selfless dedication to promoting regional economic growth and cooperation through a series of innovative initiatives and localized strategies.

In the coming period, ATFX will remain true to its original mission, continuing to race ahead in providing top-tier services to its clients, all while maintaining steady and orderly progress. Looking ahead, ATFX is committed to serving its global clients with enthusiasm, high-quality service, and highly efficient financial operations, enabling more people to enjoy premium, secure financial investment services, ultimately benefiting investors worldwide!

