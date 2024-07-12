Bybit Web3 and Ignition Join Forces to Bridge the Gap Between Bitcoin and Ethereum

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest web3 platform by trading volume, breaks down barriers between Bitcoin and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystems with its partnership of Ignition. Supported by core contributors Mantle and Antalpha Prime, Ignition is paving the way for a low-friction and interoperable future. It extends Bitcoin’s functionality beyond its traditional role as a store of value and transforms it into a reliable asset for cross-chain integrations and diverse yield opportunities.

Bybit Web3 Wallet will support FBTC, an omnichain Bitcoin asset pegged 1:1 to BTC, introduced by Ignition. This strategic collaboration empowers users to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin within the thriving EVM ecosystem, reflecting Bybit Web3’s philosophy of openness, simplicity, and equality.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ignition, which aligns with Bybit’s mission to provide users with innovative and seamless DeFi solutions. By integrating Ignition and FBTC, we are not only enhancing liquidity and interoperability but also paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic crypto ecosystem,” added MK Chin, Bybit Web3 Evangelist.

FBTC: Bridging the Divide between Bitcoin and non-Bitcoin Ecosystems in Web3

Introduced by Ignition, FBTC is an omnichain Bitcoin asset pegged 1:1 to BTC aimed at elevating Bitcoin’s accessibility and utility. As a secure, decentralized, and composable liquid Bitcoin asset with deep liquidity, $FBTC can be used at scale and easily integrated into various yield enhancement strategies like liquidity pooling, collateral, and staking.

Under Ignition, $FBTC’s growth will be driven by a comprehensive roadmap and strong developer support, ensuring its long-term success and sustainable growth.

Bybit Web3: A Partnership for Enhanced DeFi and User Opportunities

Bybit is at the forefront of adopting the Ignition ecosystem, reinforcing Bybit’s commitment to pioneering innovative solutions for the crypto community. Bybit Web3 users will now have access to a multitude of products and opportunities within the burgeoning Ignition space.

This integration unlocks a range of benefits for users:

Enhanced Liquidity: FBTC opens the door to increased liquidity, allowing users to trade and invest in Bitcoin with greater ease within the EVM ecosystem.

Diverse Yield Opportunities: Users can explore a variety of attractive yield-generating strategies with FBTC, maximizing the earning potential of their Bitcoin holdings.

Seamless Interoperability: FBTC bridges the gap between various blockchain networks, ensuring users can move their assets freely and efficiently.

Coming Soon: Swap and Staking on FBTC

Bybit Web3 users can look forward to using their Bybit Web3 Wallet to swap and stake on FBTC in the later half of July. For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/home

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 10 million wallet users, over 20 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 33 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-web3-and-ignition-join-forces-to-bridge-the-gap-between-bitcoin-and-ethereum-302195722.html

SOURCE Bybit