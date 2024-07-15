Physta® Tongkat Ali: Breakthrough Antiviral Study Reinforces Immune-Boosting & Healthy Ageing Benefits

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant breakthrough for the nutraceutical industry, Physta® Tongkat Ali, a proprietary extract of the traditional herb Eurycoma longifolia from Biotropics Malaysia, has been spotlighted in a recently published study for its potent antiviral properties. This new research, appearing in the Malaysian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, further solidifies Physta® Tongkat Ali’s reputation as a holistic ingredient for healthy aging and immune support.

The patented and standardized Physta® Tongkat Ali extract is derived from Eurycoma longifolia root, a plant with a rich history of traditional use across Southeast Asia to promote vitality and overall wellness. Modern scientific validation now supports these traditional claims, showcasing Physta® Tongkat Ali as a powerful, ethically sourced plant-based ingredient.

The latest study demonstrates Physta® Tongkat Ali’s ability to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-191. This finding is noteworthy as it not only underscores the ingredient’s antiviral efficacy but also confirms earlier research highlighting its immune-boosting capabilities, such as significant improvement in overall immunity, and ‘immunity age’ by over 4 years through SVI (Score of Immunological Vigor). By reinforcing the immune system and providing antiviral protection, Physta® Tongkat Ali emerges as a versatile and indispensable component in the realm of natural health products.

The proprietary extraction process of Physta® Tongkat Ali ensures an optimal concentration of biomarker compounds essential to its multifaceted health benefits, including enhanced immune response2, reduced inflammation2, and effective viral inhibition3. This makes Physta® Tongkat Ali an ideal ingredient for nutraceutical to meet the growing market trend towards holistic health products.

“We are thrilled to share these recent findings which affirm the efficacy of Physta® Tongkat Ali,” said Nik Fahmi Mokhtar, Head of Performance Ingredients at Biotropics Malaysia. “Besides already having traditional application as a remedy for fever and a febrifuge, this new study further adds on to our list of immune support evidence such a clinical study on immunomodulation in Japan and anti-viral study on dengue. It is important for us to build on these areas as the patented application for Physta® (for immunity and anti-viral) is novel.

For more information about Physta® Tongkat Ali, please contact marketing@biotropicsmalaysia.com. Biotropics will also be present at the upcoming NBio Showcase, 17-18 July 2024 at World Trade Center Kuala Lumpur, booth 111B and Bio Asia – Taiwan Collaboration Forum, 26 July 2024 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall.

References: 1: Sasikala., et. al., 2024. Antiviral Activity Of Physta®, Standardised Water Extract Of Eurycoma Longifolia Against Sars-Cov-2: An In Vitro Study. Malaysian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences Vol. 22, No. 1, 77–86. http://web.usm.my/mjps//mjps22012024/mjps22012024_5.pdf 2: George A, et. al., 2016. Immunomodulation in Middle-Aged Humans Via the Ingestion of Physta® Standardized Root Water Extract of Eurycoma longifolia Jack–A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Study. Phytother Res. 2016 Apr;30(4):627-35. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26816234/ 3: George A, et. Al., 2019. Antiviral activity of a standardized root water extract of Eurycoma longifolia (Physta®) against dengue virus. Trop Biomed. 2019 Jun 1;36(2):412-421. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33597402/

