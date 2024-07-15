AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yarooms Launches Yarvis, the AI-Powered Workplace Assistant

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yarooms, the creator of workplace experience software, is launching a beta version of Yarvis, the AI-powered workplace assistant set to revolutionize team interactions with their workspaces.

Yarvis embodies the latest advancement in workplace AI, changing how teams engage with their work environments. It simplifies complex booking and scheduling tasks, enhancing connectivity and organization in the workplace.

Yarvis beta is now available on Microsoft Teams, with more integrations on the way. It allows users to manage their day around the office without leaving the familiar interface of their primary communication platform. This innovation addresses the common frustration of juggling multiple apps, making work more seamless and efficient.

Leveraging generative AI, Yarvis can understand and fulfill various requests within seconds, including:

  • Searching for available workspaces based on specific criteria.
  • Providing detailed information about personal or team schedules.
  • Analyzing booking lists and responding to related inquiries.
  • Applying various filters (such as date and space type) to refine booking searches.
  • Answering help queries to minimize time spent by users in getting support

AI technology unlocks numerous possibilities for enhancing employee experience. Yarvis does just that by enabling teams to save valuable time and concentrate on what truly matters, effectively managing their day in the office.

“We are thrilled to launch Yarvis and offer our clients a cutting-edge interface to their workplaces,” said Dragos Badea, CEO of Yarooms. “In an era where people have become accustomed to asking AI questions almost daily, why not use it for your workplace? With Yarvis, your employees can talk to the workplace, just like they talk with a friend. This is just the beginning of how AI can revolutionize our workplace experiences.”

The power of Yarvis lies in its ability to handle a wide range of requests easily. It’s a versatile assistant that enhances workplace efficiency,” adds Andra Ionita, Product Manager, Yarooms.

For more information about Yarvis, please visit this page.

About Yarooms

Yarooms is a Romanian+US tech company that has been creating a powerful yet easy-to-use Workplace Experience Platform since 2010. Their desk booking, meeting room booking, work planning, workplace carbon tracking, and visitor management solutions deliver top-tier workplace experiences to organizations in over 50 countries. Clients include financial institutions, government authorities, or educational institutions such as Columbia University, Dedalus, National Health Service, AAA, Dr. Martens, and Cerved.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yarooms-launches-yarvis-the-ai-powered-workplace-assistant-302195732.html

SOURCE Yarooms

