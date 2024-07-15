AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Mace appointed as Hong Kong MTR’s Programme Management Partner for its New Railway Extension Projects

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mace has been appointed as the Programme Management Partner (PMP) for the MTR Corporation for the delivery of its new railway extension projects, bringing its global infrastructure delivery expertise to Hong Kong.

MTR train, Hong Kong.

As MTR Capital Works team’s PMP, Mace will be creating an integrated Project Management Office (PMO) that will enable the smooth implementation of PMO functions and digital systems to support the client’s transformation and digital project goals and vision.

MTR’s safe, reliable and efficient railway network forms the backbone of the extensive public transport network that serves Hong Kong, with about 4.45 million passenger journeys on weekdays consistently arriving on time at their destinations 99.9% of the time. 

The partnership aims to further enhance the Capital Works team’s PMO capability and enable the team to establish best in class Integrated Project Controls, digital services and NEC contracting.

As a global leader in the built environment and collaborative construction delivery approaches, Mace will focus on accountability, transparency, and collaboration which are essential to support the successful delivery of MTR’s substantial capital works programme.

Mace has an outstanding track record of delivering mega-infrastructure programmes in key economic hubs across the globe, including the Peruvian reconstruction work, Metrolinx in Canada, and the Hudson Tunnel Project in New York. It also has been appointed on many complex transportation projects like the redevelopment of RLDA Ahmedabad Railway Station in India.

A global company of consultancy and construction experts, Mace is working across Asia Pacific and has operated in Hong Kong since 2005.

Davendra Dabasia, CEO for Mace Consult:

“It is an honour to be working with MTR in delivering its new railway extension projects. Aligned with MTR’s vision of going beyond boundaries, Mace is redefining how complex programmes are being delivered.

“Our work with MTR started with strategic consultancy and has grown to enable Mace to work hand-in-hand with our client. With a world-class team that combines global project and programme management expertise and local industry knowledge, Mace is well positioned to support MTR in achieving its goals of enhancing connectivity and increasing opportunities for communities in Hong Kong.”

Carl Devlin, Capital Works Director of MTR Corporation:

“The MTR Capital Works team has been working relentlessly on the new railway projects that will enhance Hong Kong’s railway network and keep the city moving. I am looking forward to working with Mace and benefiting from their international capabilities and experience, as we deliver these projects.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460833/MTR_train_Hong_Kong.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mace-appointed-as-hong-kong-mtrs-programme-management-partner-for-its-new-railway-extension-projects-302196459.html

SOURCE Mace Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.