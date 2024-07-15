LS Digital Expands Global Presence with New Office in Melbourne, Enters Australian Market

LS Digital Acts on Vision of Creating a Digital Business Transformation from India for the World, Enters Australian market with integrated suite of services for holistic business impact

MELBOURNE, Australia and MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LS Digital, India’s leading integrated Digital Business Transformation company, proudly announces its expansion into the Australian market with the opening of its new office in Melbourne. This move is a significant milestone in LS Digital’s aggressive global growth plan and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering world-class digital business transformation solutions.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Australia, a market with immense potential for digital business transformation,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital. “Our new office in Melbourne will enable us to bring our cutting-edge digital business transformation services and innovative solutions that have driven success for our clients globally, to now brands in Australia region too. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to global growth and delivering excellence across different markets.”

LS Digital’s entry into Australia is strategically aligned with its Centre of Excellence (COE) model of service delivery. This model ensures that clients receive the highest quality of service through specialized teams that focus on industry-specific needs and leverage the latest technologies and methodologies.

“Our deep expertise in user-centric design and technology-driven innovation will enable us to create transformative solutions that drive tangible business impact for our clients in the region. Our COE model is designed to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique challenges and opportunities within key industries,” said Santosh Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO – UI/UX, LS Digital. In Australia, LS Digital will focus on sectors such as BFSI, Energy, Education, Health, e-Commerce, Mining, Government, Travel & Tourism, Realty, and Food. “We believe our expertise and innovative approach will drive significant digital transformation and value for businesses across these industries,” Santosh further commented.

With its expansion into Australia, LS Digital aims to empower local businesses to achieve their business transformation goals, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. The company’s comprehensive suite of services, including Media, Creative & Communication, Data & Insights, Tech & Innovations, UI/UX and CX / EX, positions it as a trusted partner for organizations looking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.

About LS Digital:

LS Digital is a leading independent Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, integrating the expertise of four innovative entities: LS Digital, Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga. Our comprehensive suite of services encompass business consulting, activation, and transformation through a robust DBT solutions framework; Media, Creative, Data & Insights, Technology & Innovation, UI/UX and CX/EX. Leveraging digital as a catalyst, we enable brands to holistically develop their businesses across various platforms, ensuring exceptional brand experiences in a digital-first world.

For more details visit: https://www.lsdigital.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ls-digital-expands-global-presence-with-new-office-in-melbourne-enters-australian-market-302195670.html

SOURCE LS Digital