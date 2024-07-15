AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global University by Rybakov was launched at the Forum “Cultural Heritage in Education”

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global University by Rybakov, a groundbreaking institution dedicated to shaping the future of education, was officially launched at the Global Forum “Cultural Heritage in Education.” The university’s mission is to create a new generation of outstanding leaders capable of solving humanity’s problems and influencing society on a global scale.

Global University by Rybakov: Shaping the future of education

 

The university creates programs with industry leaders and engages the alumni society and other like-minded individuals around the world to influence their surroundings, creating a strong network. The university’s founder, philanthropist Igor Rybakov, said: “We aim to create 10 million leaders by 2050 who will enhance the quality of life for a billion people. It is the first institution globally to teach working with instability and chaos, focusing proactively on future changes, flexibility, adaptability, relevance, and addressing future challenges.”

Global University by Rybakov hosted a session titled “Global Universities: How to Balance Globalization and Preserve the Cultural Identity of Students from Different Parts of the World,” where Executive President Elena Morozova presented the university to panelists from the UK, Indonesia, and Italy, as well as participants from around the world. She emphasized: “We firmly believe that our educational model is innovative, enabling students to maximize their potential within a supportive community. It currently unites half a million people worldwide, and we welcome students of all ages and experiences, offering diverse opportunities for lifelong learning and personal growth.”                                

The session was held with the Chairman of Indonesia Council of Youth Development, Co-chair G20 Youth 2022 Budy Sugandi, Ex-CEO and Dean of GBSB Global Business School, UN, and EU expert on international development and education Vincent Ligorio, Vice Rector of Universitas Nahdhatul Ulama, the Advisor at the Minister of Education Indonesia Achmad Adhitya and Chief Executive Officer at Bridge Institute Simon Mckenzie.

Global University by Rybakov features over 100 faculty members with real-world experience from around the globe, forming a unique ecosystem uniting exceptional scientists, educators, experienced entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders in their respective fields. The university is open to collaborating with any educational institutions and organizations that share the same values.

 

SOURCE Global University by Rybakov

