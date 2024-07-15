AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Yakima Chief Hops Introduces Groundbreaking High Oil Hop Extract to Intensify Aroma Profile of Beer

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

YAKIMA, Wash., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a grower-owned global hop supplier, proudly announces the launch of HyperBoost™! Previously known as YCH 701 Trial, HyperBoost™ is the latest innovation to come out of YCH’s Research and Development Program. Designed to easily pour in the fermenter as a dry-hop addition, HyperBoost™ excels at amplifying hop aroma and increasing final beer yield. It can be used anywhere pellets are normally used, including cold-side applications.

Yakima Chief Hops (YCH) introduces groundbreaking high oil hop extract to intensify aroma profile of beer. Previously known as YCH 701 Trial, HyperBoost™ is the latest innovation to come out of YCH’s Research and Development Program.

Technical Marketing Manager Tessa Schilaty also runs FWD, a new program by YCH and Yakima Chief Ranches (YCR) that engages brewery partners in trialing innovative products. The inaugural cohort of 68 breweries located across 21 different countries received HyperBoost™ as their first trial product. “It’s been thoroughly battle-tested by our brewing partners. The positive feedback confirms that we have achieved something exceptional,” says Schilaty of her direct work with brewers trialing HyperBoost™ in different applications. She adds, “HyperBoost™ is one of the most exciting product launches that I’ve worked on. It fills such an important need in the industry right now – a product that can increase beer yield and improve flavor.”

Concentrated at 40-70% oil through an inventive supercritical CO2 extraction technique, HyperBoost™ delivers a high concentration of survivable compounds in variety-specific aroma attributes. Currently, HyperBoost™ is ready to ship in 100g and 1kg aluminum bottles in Citra®, Simcoe®, Mosaic®, and more. Dosing will vary by process, equipment, and desired outcome. Most brewers are using HyperBoost™ in the fermenter as an active or post-fermentation dry hop addition, but it can also be used in the whirlpool.

Contact your YCH sales representative about HyperBoost™ and take the aroma and flavor profile of your beer (or hop water) to the next level! Reach out to us at brewinghelp@yakimachief.com with questions on utilization, storage, product specifications, or any other inquiries.

Yakima Chief Hops  

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/ 

Yakima Chief Hops Logo

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.