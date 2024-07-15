AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Apply and Win the Dream Getaway to Austria and Cutting-edge Gadgets with Bybit Card

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of its Bybit Card campaign, offering users the opportunity to win extraordinary prizes, including a dream getaway to Austria and cutting-edge tech gadgets including an iPhone 15 Pro and more.

To participate in the campaign, users need to apply and spend at least 500 EUR/USD with their Bybit Card. By completing both steps, they will automatically enter the Lucky Draw, where they stand a chance to win a guaranteed prize. The first 1,000 users who fulfill the requirements will be eligible for the Lucky Draw.

The campaign will run from Jul 15, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC to Aug 18, 2024, 11:59 PM UTC. During this period, users can take advantage of this exciting opportunity to win fantastic rewards.

In addition, VIP users will receive a 30 EUR/USD card bonus, enhancing their overall Bybit Card experience.

Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit, said, “With the Bybit Card, individuals can seamlessly incorporate digital finance into their everyday lives, whether they’re shopping online or covering routine expenses. By providing users with convenience and flexibility, we aim to enhance their financial experiences. Furthermore, we are thrilled to introduce a range of diverse rewards and campaigns to our global user base, thereby creating greater accessibility and convenience for utilizing digital assets.”

The Bybit Card blends the world of digital finance with everyday transactions, offering users a seamless spending experience. For more information about the Bybit Card and how to apply, visit:https://www.bybit.com/en/promo/campaign/Apply-Card-Win-Big

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/apply-and-win-the-dream-getaway-to-austria-and-cutting-edge-gadgets-with-bybit-card-302196774.html

SOURCE Bybit

