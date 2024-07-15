AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

BlockScholes X Bybit Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report Reveals Investors More Bullish on ETH Than BTC

PRNewswire July 15, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with BlockScholes, has released its latest Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report, highlighting a notable divergence in investor sentiment between Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

BlockScholes X Bybit Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report Reveals Investors More Bullish on ETH Than BTC (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The report, analyzing market trends and trading signals across spot trading volume, futures, options, and perpetual contracts, underscores a growing bullish sentiment toward ETH. Key findings indicate that investors are increasingly optimistic about ETH, particularly in anticipation of the imminent launch of the first Ether Spot ETFs in the United States. This optimism is reflected in ETH’s sustained volatility premium over BTC, which has persisted amid heightened market activity.

Key Highlights from the Report:

  • Bullish Sentiment Toward ETH: BlockScholes’s Senti-Meter Index reveals a bullish sentiment among investors toward ETH compared to BTC. This sentiment is influenced by expectations surrounding the imminent ETF launch for Ethereum.
  • ETH Futures Outperforming BTC: Despite recent market fluctuations, ETH futures have shown a quicker recovery in open interest compared to BTC. This recovery trend suggests a robust market narrative focused on ETH’s ETF prospects.
  • Strong Perpetual Trading in ETH: Significant trading volumes in ETH perpetual contracts indicate substantial long positions, possibly driven by strategic positioning ahead of anticipated market developments.
  • High ETH Option Volatility: ETH options market volatility remains elevated, especially in anticipation of ETF approval, contrasting with BTC options, which exhibit a more defensive posture.

In response to the findings, Bybit’s Head of Institutions, Eugene Cheung, commented: “The latest data underscores ETH’s resilience and market appeal as we approach key regulatory milestones. Investors are demonstrably positioning themselves favorably amidst growing market expectations.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/blockscholes-x-bybit-crypto-derivatives-analytics-report-reveals-investors-more-bullish-on-eth-than-btc-302196874.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.