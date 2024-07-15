MALAYSIAN FOUNDERS BRING WEB3 TO MALAYSIAN SHORES WITH MALAYSIAN BLOCKCHAIN WEEK (MYBW) 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The country’s inaugural Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW) is poised to bring mainstream Malaysia into the world of Web 3. MYBW boasts strong Malaysian roots in an international digital space, featuring Malaysian founders and bringing together key Malaysian industry players well-known in the digital space.

The week-long event hosted by Malaysian Web3 powerhouse Lydian Labs will be held in partnership with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and kicked off by Minister of Digital, YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo.

MEET THE MALAYSIAN FACES OF THE BLOCKCHAIN SPACE

The Web3 space transcends international borders, attracting dedicated Malaysians to push the unexplored frontier of the industry.

As such, many Malaysians have become industry giants in the blockchain space, commanding significant influence and expertise in the industry. Despite their elusive real-life presence, lucky participants at MYBW will be able to rub shoulders with these Malaysian founders of key Web3 companies.

Youths and young-at-heart builders keen on exploring Web3 ventures as well as seasoned international investors will benefit from the congregation of blockchain experts and Web3 veterans.

Expect to see local industry giants at MYBW, who will be present in support of the Malaysian-led initiative as well to provide unique industry insights at the event’s keynote presentations and panel discussions.

Present at the event will include Matthew Tan, the founder and CEO of the leading Ethereum block explorer, API and Analytics Platform, Etherscan.io. Prior to Etherscan, Tan founded and developed one of the earlier token-based blockchain explorers, Blockscan, for Counterparty, a smart contracts blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. He has around 15 years of industry experience, consulting and developing bespoke line of business solutions when he was a co-founder of a data/web applications solutions provider.

Next is Bobby Ong, the co-founder and COO of CoinGecko, an analytics platform for tracking cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets. CoinGecko was established in April 2014 and is one of the largest cryptoasset data aggregators in the world. Additionally, Ong is a contributing author in two digital currencies books – Handbook of Digital Currency, 1st Edition and Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 1. He was also included in the Forbes 2019 30 Under 30 Asia list and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from University College London in 2012.

Other Malaysian founders include, but are not limited to:

Siong , co-founder of Jupiter, a decentralised exchange aggregator on the Solana blockchain platform using an extensive liquidity network and advanced algorithms.

, co-founder of Jupiter, a decentralised exchange aggregator on the Solana blockchain platform using an extensive liquidity network and advanced algorithms. Shawn Chong , co-founder of Salus, a holistic Web3 security company with experience in traditional and blockchain security focusing on user protection and strategic initiatives at the intersection of blockchain and cybersecurity.

, co-founder of Salus, a holistic Web3 security company with experience in traditional and blockchain security focusing on user protection and strategic initiatives at the intersection of blockchain and cybersecurity. TN Lee , founder of Pendle Finance, a DeFi platform that enables users to tokenize and trade future yield on Ethereum assets.

, founder of Pendle Finance, a DeFi platform that enables users to tokenize and trade future yield on Ethereum assets. Dr Ian Tan , co-founder of Lydian Labs, a full stack Web3 Solutions Provider focused on advisory, tech, and marketing specialised in the APAC region.

, co-founder of Lydian Labs, a full stack Web3 Solutions Provider focused on advisory, tech, and marketing specialised in the APAC region. Nicole Yap , founder of 8SIAN NFT which artfully tokenizes the rich tapestry of Asian heritage into NFTs which celebrate the history and depth of Asian women while building a global and inclusive Asian community.

, founder of 8SIAN NFT which artfully tokenizes the rich tapestry of Asian heritage into NFTs which celebrate the history and depth of Asian women while building a global and inclusive Asian community. Julian Koh , co-founder of Aevo, a high-performance decentralised derivatives exchange focused on options.

These Malaysian powerhouses will also be joined by international industry names such as Chess, CEO of GM Network; Dr Kang Li, CSO of CertiK; Victor Ji, Co-Founder of Manta Network; Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget; Yoann Turpin, co-founder of Wintermute; Moshe, chairman of Oobit; Mark Rydon, CEO of Aethir; John Yao, CEO of Team Secret and many more.

MINTING THE FUTURE OF MALAYSIAN WEB3

MYBW will set the tone and future for Web3 growth and widespread adoption in Malaysia, featuring 33 panel discussions, 15 keynote talks, and more than 150 speakers which will open the curtain on important blockchain topics such as regulatory issues, the decentralised finance & syariah digital economy, blockchain traceability, NFTs & Web3 Gaming, and the impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Malaysian landscape.

The event, anticipated to draw more than 2,500 participants, will facilitate discussions between key stakeholders, bringing together decision-makers from the government and industry leaders to mint the future of Web3 for Malaysia.

Tickets for MYBW are already available on the official website .

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 31 July – 1 August 2024 | 10am – 6pm

Location: World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL)

Website details: https://myblockchainweek.com/

About Lydian Labs

Lydian Labs is a full stack Web3 solutions provider focused on the APAC region and China, providing 3 main pillars of services: Advisory, Tech, and Marketing.

To know more about Lydian Labs, visit https://bit.ly/LydianLabs or find them on X (formerly known as Twitter).

