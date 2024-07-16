AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

WORKING FROM HOME A NON-NEGOTIABLE FOR JOB-SEEKERS: SURVEY

PRNewswire July 16, 2024

BRISBANE, Australia, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As calls grow to reduce work from home practices and have all staff working back in the office, survey data has shown almost half of Australian employees would be more likely to turn down a job offer if the employer refused to let them work from home.

Of the 980 Aussies who participated in the Budget Direct Contents Insurance Work from Home Survey, 45 per cent said that a ‘no work from home policy’ would be a determining factor in their acceptance of a role.

Sixty-one per cent of respondents said that they preferred a hybrid work approach as it assisted them to improve their work/life balance.

“Working from home became the norm as Australia adjusted to life after COVID – with many businesses committing to the option to keep up with a growing demand,” a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

The current attitude towards flexible working reflects the post COVID trend in the Australian workplace which may now be difficult to reverse.

What will also be difficult for workers is getting used to the commute time again. This was reflected by the 40 per cent surveyed who said this was the main downside of working in an office.

Most workers surveyed said they wanted to work at least part of their week at home, but  the ability to do so was often linked to the specific role and requirements.

The perceived downside of working from home, and perhaps the key to getting staff to return to the office, is the lack of social interaction which almost a third of respondents said was a deterrent to working from home.

Post COVID-19, social isolation and loneliness have been major concerns worldwide. Loneliness and social isolation can negatively impact Australians’ mental and physical health.i

For participants aged 28-37, the lack of social interaction was a consideration, more so than other age group.

Of participants in this age group, 30 per cent said they mainly worked in person for social interaction purposes.

For the full breakdown and further insights see the Budget Direct survey here.

[i] Australian Institute of Family Studies, 2022, Understanding and defining loneliness and social isolation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/working-from-home-a-non-negotiable-for-job-seekers-survey-302197491.html

SOURCE Budget Direct

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.