AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

PRA Group Celebrates 10 Years of Global Expansion

PRNewswire July 17, 2024

NORFOLK, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, celebrates 10 years since acquiring Aktiv Kapital AS, a business that had been prominent in the same industry throughout Europe and Canada. As such, the milestone marked the start of significant global expansion for PRA Group.

Members of the PRA Group Board of Directors and senior leaders gathered in London to commence the company’s milestone celebration of global expansion.

The anniversary festivities commenced with a reception in PRA Group’s offices in London, during which members of PRA Group’s Board of Directors and senior leaders who were involved in both sides of the acquisition shared their stories. Their perspectives were illustrative not only of the company’s history, but also of its evolution into the global enterprise PRA Group has grown to become. 

PRA Group President and CEO Vik Atal reflected, “What I have seen over time on the board and leading the company, is that we no longer think of these as separate businesses—a signal that we’ve all come together. We are now at the next stage of leveraging our globality by sustaining and building upon our geographic differentiation and collaboration.”

Celebrations of the 10-year milestone continued throughout the summer across other offices in Europe and North America that joined PRA Group with the acquisition, including those in Austria and Spain.

“One of the things I am most proud of is how well we integrated the two companies, not only by sharing knowledge, but also by leveraging the incredible talent PRA Group gained in 2014,” said Chair of the Board Steve Fredrickson, one of PRA Group’s co-founders. “That talent continues to be an asset to our teams, not to mention our global leadership.”

“Part of why the match worked so well is that both companies took a long-term approach to doing business,” said President of PRA Group Europe Martin Sjölund, who was head of strategy and corporate development for Aktiv Kapital at the time of the acquisition. “Not only has the geographic diversity afforded by the acquisition provided balance for a cyclical business; it has also unlocked incredible career paths and opportunities for innovation on a global scale.”

PRA Group Board Director Geir Olsen, who, 10 years ago, was CEO of Aktiv Kapital, added: “Remarkably, more than one third of the colleagues who joined PRA Group through the acquisition remain a part of the company to this day. That speaks volumes to the strength and unity of our culture worldwide.” 

In expanding its operations in Europe and North America, PRA Group gained teams in Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. in July of 2014.

A decade since acquiring Aktiv Kapital, PRA Group has continued building upon its geographic diversity through additional acquisitions and office openings in Europe, South America and, most recently, Australia. Today, PRA Group employs more than 3,000 individuals and has portfolio operations in 18 countries.

About PRA Group 
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558 
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com 

Investor Contact: 
Najim Mostamand, CFA 
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913 
IR@PRAGroup.com 

 

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.