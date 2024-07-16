AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SPI Pharma, Inc. and Inimmune, Corp. Partner to Develop and Commercialize Innovative Vaccine Adjuvant Systems

PRNewswire July 16, 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SPI Pharma, Inc. a global leader in biopharmaceutical excipient and adjuvant systems, and Inimmune, Corp., a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of innate immune modulators, announce an agreement in principle to create a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize advanced adjuvant systems for vaccine development. This collaboration leverages Inimmune’s world-class expertise in adjuvant formulation and immunotherapeutics and SPI Pharma’s extensive manufacturing and global commercial capabilities.

SPI Pharma, Inimmune

Adjuvant systems are critical components of vaccines that enhance immune response and efficacy. The partnership will aim to provide reliable supply and open access to advanced adjuvant systems, addressing significant unmet needs in vaccine development and accelerating the availability of these technologies to healthcare providers and patients globally.

“Inimmune’s dedication to advancing immunological research coupled with SPI Pharma’s robust commercial infrastructure creates a powerful synergy,” said John McInerney, Vice President of Commercial for SPI Pharma. “Together, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions that can potentially transform vaccine efficacy and patient outcomes worldwide.”

“We are excited to collaborate with SPI Pharma to bring our vaccine adjuvant technologies to market,” said Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., CEO of Inimmune. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to improving public health through innovation.”

About Inimmune: Inimmune Corp. (Missoula, MT) is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, vaccine adjuvants and vaccines. Inimmune is harnessing the human immune system via novel innate immune modulators to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. Their laboratories and offices are housed in the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (MonTEC) in Missoula. For more information on Inimmune’s research and development of novel vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems, please visit www.inimmune.com.

About SPI Pharma: SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative products and technical solutions to global pharmaceutical customers. Product lines include Vaccine Adjuvant Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, Antacid Actives, Taste Masking and Excipients. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. With its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems –– efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service. For more information, visit www.spipharma.com.

Inimmune contact information:

Alan Joslyn
CEO
Inimmune Corp
info@inimmune.com

SPI Pharma contact Information:

Donald Loveday
Global Business Development Manager
SPI Pharma
dloveday@spipharma.com

 

 

SOURCE SPI Pharma, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.