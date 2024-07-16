AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

MATTR expands global team and names Joel Semmelhack as Chief Revenue Officer and Alexander Jones as Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions

PRNewswire July 16, 2024

Leader in TrustTech Expands Executive Go to Market Leadership to Accelerate Global Growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MATTR, a leading developer of TrustTech solutions, announced today that it has named Joel Semmelhack as Chief Revenue Officer.

Semmelhack brings over two decades of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies and building strategic partnerships. Prior to joining MATTR, he held executive positions at EMC, AppDynamics, and Okta, where he demonstrated a strong track record of driving growth, implementing innovative market strategies, and cultivating strong client relationships. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Semmelhack will spearhead the company’s global revenue generation and customer success strategy, focusing on expanding MATTR’s market presence and accelerating business growth.

“High assurance is foundational to the future of digital identity systems and MATTR is at the forefront of innovation in TrustTech. I’m thrilled to join this deeply talented team and help our customers and partners navigate this quickly emerging market,” said Semmelhack.

Also joining MATTR is Alexander Jones as Senior Vice President of Customer Solutions. Based in Portland, Oregon, Jones brings decades of identity and security technology experience in customer-centric roles, architecting pragmatic solutions to complex needs.

“I am thrilled to be joining MATTR at such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Jones. “MATTR is well-positioned with product and engineering teams who deeply understand the verifiable credentials landscape, having played a key role developing the pertinent technical standards. I look forward to accelerating our global growth and helping organizations support a safer and smoother journey for their customers, partners, and citizens.”

MATTR CEO Claire Barber said the appointments would support MATTR to accelerate its growth in the rapidly evolving TrustTech sector. “The maturity of our product, and the accelerating demand for TrustTech, makes this the perfect time for our investment in world-class go to market talent. Joel and Alex bring with them extensive experience in navigating complex markets and building strong customer-centric relationships, which opens up exciting new possibilities for MATTR and our customers around the world. We are delighted to welcome them to the business.”

About MATTR

MATTR is a global leader in TrustTech, providing standards-based digital infrastructure that empowers businesses and governments to fortify trust.

SOURCE MATTR

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.