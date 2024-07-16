Roborock Slashes Prices for Amazon Prime Day with Up To $800 Savings on Top Vacuum Models

SYDNEY, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock , the global best-selling robot vacuum brand [1], is thrilled to announce its exclusive deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shoppers can save up to $800 on select top of the range models during the limited-time event.

From 16 July to 21 July 2024, customers can enjoy huge discounts on Roborock’s best selling vacuum cleaners – including popular models such as the Q5 Pro , Q7 Max+ , Q Revo , Q8 Max+ , S8 Pro Ultra , and Flexi Lite .

The deals will be live directly on Roborock’s Amazon storefront .

Unbeatable Savings on Roborock’s Best-Selling Models

Q5 Pro – (SAVE $300 ) – MSRP $699 / Promo: $399

The Q5 Pro offers powerful suction and advanced navigation, making it perfect for homes with pets and high-traffic areas. Its intelligent mapping ensures thorough and efficient cleaning, while its robust design guarantees long-lasting performance.

Q7 Max+ – (SAVE $800 ) MSRP of $1,399 / Promo: $599

The Q7 Max+ combines high suction power with automatic dirt disposal, offering a hands-free cleaning experience. Its precision mapping and customisable cleaning schedules make it ideal for large households and busy lifestyles.

Q Revo – (SAVE $800 ) MSRP of $1,999 / Promo: $1,199

The Q Revo is the pinnacle of robotic cleaning technology, featuring advanced AI-driven obstacle avoidance, multi-floor mapping, and powerful suction. It’s designed for those who demand the best in home cleaning, providing a seamless and efficient cleaning experience.

Q8 Max+ – (SAVE $300 ) MSRP of $1,299 / Promo: $999

The Q8 Max+ delivers high-performance cleaning with enhanced navigation and automatic dirt disposal. Its smart features and powerful suction make it suitable for homes with a mix of carpets and hard floors, ensuring a deep and thorough clean.

S8 Pro Ultra – (SAVE $700 ) MSRP of $2,699 / Promo: $1,999

The S8 Pro Ultra is a premium robotic vacuum with advanced AI navigation, real-time video calls, and automatic carpet boost. It offers unparalleled cleaning performance, making it the ultimate choice for homeowners who prioritise cleanliness and convenience.

Flexi Lite – (SAVE $200 ) MSRP of $699 / Promo: $499

Launched in May this year, the groundbreaking Flexi Lite is a versatile and lightweight vacuum designed for quick clean-ups and tight spaces – delivering powerful suction and efficient cleaning for both wet and dry messes, making it an essential tool for any home.

Elevate Your Cleaning Experience

Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, announced in March that it achieved the number one spot for robotic vacuum sales worldwide, according to data by Euromonitor.

The brand’s extensive line-up of vacuum cleaners has set new standards in home cleaning, combining powerful suction, advanced navigation, and intelligent features to deliver an unparalleled cleaning experience.

From the versatility of the Flexi Lite or the premium performance of the S8 Pro Ultra, Roborock’s products cater to the cleaning needs and preferences of Australians across the country.

For more information on Roborock products, please visit https://au.roborock.com

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/ .

[1] The data comes from Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The sales figures of robotic vacuum cleaners worldwide in the first three quarters of 2023 (in RMB hundred million) were used for calculation. Roborock ranks first in the industry. Robotic vacuum cleaner refers to vacuum cleaners that automatically move around rooms using sensors to clean floors. The research was completed in February 2024.

