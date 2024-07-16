AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The SANY 408P Electric Mixer Truck Passes Updated EU GSR Standards

PRNewswire July 16, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Developed and manufactured by leading Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer SANY Group (“SANY”), the world-class 408P electric mixer truck has recently passed the updated EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) benchmark. Equipped with advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) developed by Haistar, the 408P is the first Chinese electric engineering vehicle to obtain the latest Whole Vehicle Type-Approval (SVTA) certificate.

SANY 408P Electric Mixer Truck (PRNewsfoto/SANY Group)

After obtaining this latest real vehicle test certification, the 408P is now accredited with the five GSR regulations. This marks SANY’s electric mixer truck as not only the latest market entry permit in the European Union, but will also accelerate SANY’s global development roadmap, consolidating its leading position in the electric engineering vehicle sector.

The test certification was conducted under the supervision of TÜV Rheinland, a leading technical service provider. The test results showed that the SANY 408P electric mixer truck is safe, reliable, and meets the EU regulations and standards. The test also highlighted the Haistar ADAS as highly adaptable with strong expandability that can also be applied to other models.

The EU GSR was launched in 2019 to increase protection for vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists in order to reduce traffic accidents and casualties by ensuring vehicles have higher safety levels. The latest update effective July 2024 requires all commercial vehicles registered in the EU to be equipped with appropriate ADAS functionality.

The SANY 408P electric mixer has passed five GSR ADAS features, including Moving Off Information System (MOIS), Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), Reversing Information System (REIS), Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA), and Driver Drowsiness & Alertness Warning (DDAW).

Among these, the ISA is designed to alert the driver to slow down when speeding is detected. SANY’s ISA system has logged more than 6,000km of on-road testing across 10 EU countries, with 431 kilometers of real road driving and scenarios covering urban, village, highway and more. Its single-scenario recognition accuracy is above 90 percent, with overall accuracy reaching 96 percent.

The DDAW frequently monitors the driver’s facial features, eye motions, and head movements based on physiological imaging to infer whether the driver is in a state of fatigue, in order to send alerts or take other appropriate actions.

Also tested, MOIS monitors and informs the driver of pedestrians and cyclists within the vehicle’s front proximity blind spot, the BSIS looks out for collision risks in the right blind spot of trucks or buses when making turns, and the REIS assists parking to avoid collisions with a real-time reversing video screen.

“Looking ahead, SANY will push forward to develop our international markets, empowering advancements in digital intelligence, and promoting low-carbon operations to provide high-quality, safe, more reliable, and more intelligent products to global customers,” said Yu Hongfu, president of SANY Heavy Industry.

SOURCE SANY Group

