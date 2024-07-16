BOARD UPDATES: CUBE bolsters board with experienced appointments

Seasoned global business executive, Chris Jurasek, joins CUBE as Non-Exec Chair, reflecting CUBE’s transformational growth trajectory

Experienced tech finance professional and diversity champion, Emma Brown , will join CUBE as Chief Financial Officer

, will join CUBE as Chief Financial Officer Stéphane Besson continues as Non-Exec Director having played a pivotal role in supporting CUBE’s acquisitions to date in 2024

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), has today announced a series of experienced additions to its board as it continues to extend its leading position and continue its transformational growth.

Chris Jurasek has joined CUBE’s board as Non-Exec Chair. Chris is an investor and business executive bringing over 25 years of experience in building global tech and data companies and their leadership teams. Chris has worked with companies across software, technology and professional services. He is also the current CEO of Chelsea F.C., the English Premier League football club.

Emma Brown will be joining CUBE’s board as Chief Financial Officer. She is an accomplished finance professional and brings over 15 years of experience in scaling high growth global businesses across the tech and services sectors, both in the UK and Australia. Emma was awarded an MBA scholarship by the United Nations Women’s Committee, recognising her dedication to creating career opportunities for women and the promotion of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Stéphane Besson joined CUBE’s board earlier this year and will be continuing as Non-Exec Director. He played a key role in supporting CUBE’s recent acquisitions and brings extensive experience in driving growth and building teams across the financial services and tech industries; particularly in London, New York and Paris. Stéphane worked at McKinsey and BNP Paribas, as well as a leading financial services tech and data company where he was CEO.

The additions will form CUBE’s board alongside its Founder and CEO, Ben Richmond, as well as Christopher Fielding and Thomas Martin, both representing CUBE’s strategic investment partner, Hg.

CUBE’s Non-Exec Chair, Chris Jurasek, said: “There are many reasons why the opportunity to be part of CUBE appealed to me. Not least because this pioneering business has already demonstrated impressive innovation to become an industry leader building a best-in-class regulatory data and AI solution for its customers. I’m excited to be part of this journey with CUBE as it continues to deliver the global regulatory agenda for the financial services sector and I’m looking forward to supporting the leadership team to drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

On her upcoming role at CUBE, Emma Brown said: “CUBE’s trajectory to date has been incredibly impressive and it is amazing what the team have already achieved. The business has so much opportunity in front of it and is a true champion in its sector. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to be part of CUBE and look forward to using my experience in scaling global tech businesses to help CUBE further cement its leading position and serve its global customer base.”

Stéphane Besson, Non-Executive Director at CUBE, said: “There is a big challenge for financial services firms meeting their regulatory requirements and it’s been getting bigger over the last fifteen years. CUBE provides the best solution to this challenge and I look forward to continuing my support of the incredibly strong team at CUBE as we execute on our global growth strategy and support our customers in global financial services with their ever-changing regulatory requirements.”

Discussing the board updates, CUBE’s Founder and CEO, Ben Richmond, said: “The appointments of Chris, Emma and Stéphane further develops CUBE’s highly skilled senior leadership team and board. They will provide experienced leadership to support the long-term ambition and strategy of the business, and I look forward to working alongside them in the years ahead. With our continued growth and recent transformative acquisitions, 2024 is sure to be another hugely exciting year for all at CUBE.

“I would also like to thank our outgoing board advisors for all their support to date and with this transition, we recognise the key role they have played over the years at CUBE and wish them all the very best.”

About CUBE

CUBE provides a highly comprehensive and robust source of classified, and meaningful AI-driven regulatory data to power its Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solutions. CUBE’s purpose-built regulatory technology including its AI engine (RegBrain) and software platform (RegPlatform) tracks, analyses, and monitors laws, rules, and regulations in every country and in every published language to create an always up-to-date regulatory footprint that transforms visibility and compliance capability for customers across the globe.

With operations across Europe, North America, Canada, Asia, and Australia, CUBE serves a diverse and global base of customers and partners including the largest financial institutions in the world who leverage CUBE’s platform to streamline their complex regulatory intelligence and change management processes. Following the strategic partnership with Hg in March 2024, CUBE announced the two acquisitions of US-based Reg-Room and the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and Oden products and businesses in May 2024. cube.global

About Hg

Hg supports the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers.

This industry is characterised by digitisation trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come. Hg’s support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg’s 400 employees and around $70 billion in funds under management support a portfolio of around 50 businesses, worth over $140 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 110,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20%.

