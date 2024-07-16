AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Session launches testnet incentive program ahead of token launch

PRNewswire July 16, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Session, the encrypted messaging app, has announced a testnet incentive program as it gears up to launch a new utility token called ‘Session Token‘.

Session_logo

The program will enlist the help of loyal community members to test the new Session Network — which is transitioning away from the Oxen blockchain — and eradicate any issues before the Session Token becomes publicly available.

Now powered by the Arbitrum blockchain, the next-generation Session Network is a decentralized network designed to support and amplify Session’s messaging platform. As Session adds new features to its platform over the coming months, it must ensure the underlying networking infrastructure is highly robust and secure.

Session hopes that, by working with knowledgeable and passionate community members, the platform will successfully transition to the Session Network. By supporting the project in this endeavor, testnet participants will have a chance to earn Session Tokens before its public launch. The token will give users access to premium Session features.

When the Testnet Incentive Program opens on July 16, eligible Session Community members will be able to stake testnet Session Nodes using the test tokens in the Staking Portal. Only community members are eligible to take part in this program during this phase.

Session will reward testnet participants based on their on-chain activity, prioritizing the most active participants and meaningful contributions. However, participants with larger stakes won’t necessarily get more points.

Session will distribute tokens to testnet participants at the Token Generation Event.

Session has published guidance on how to participate in the new Testnet Incentive Program on its website.

Kee Jefferys, Chief Technology Officer at Session, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to open up the testnet to the community and collaborate on advancing a robust and decentralised messaging platform.

“Leveraging our users’ unique knowledge of and passion for all things blockchain, we believe this programme will be a critical step in the journey towards the new Session Network. We’re excited to see the community’s enthusiasm and engagement and encourage all eligible members to take part in this unique event.”

About Session
Session is an end-to-end encrypted messenger powered by decentralized storage servers and onion routing, ensuring minimal exposure of user metadata. The app is completely open-source and doesn’t require users to share their phone numbers or emails. With over 2,000 nodes offering built-in onion routing, Session provides a secure and private messaging experience.

For inquiries, please contact:
Philip Gjorup
Nord Comms
pfg@nordcomms.com
+45 42610802

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462391/Session_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/session-launches-testnet-incentive-program-ahead-of-token-launch-302198174.html

