SMU Executive MBA Rises to 3rd in Asia and 27th worldwide

QS Business Master’s Rankings evaluates 222 programmes across 48 locations

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Management University‘s (SMU) Executive MBA programme moved up the ranks to place 3rd in Asia and 27th worldwide in the latest QS Executive MBA Rankings, newly released on 17 July 2024.

SMU’s Executive MBA programme climbed five spots in the 2024 edition of the highly regarded annual ranking by U.K. analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, placing it within the Top 30 globally amongst the 222 Executive MBA programmes rated. In Asia, it ranked 3rd, rising from 10th the previous year.

Professor Bert De Reyck, Dean of SMU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business, commented, “The SMU EMBA programme is globally recognised for providing a transformational learning experience for senior industry leaders with diverse backgrounds. This recognition galvanises us to further elevate our efforts in delivering world-class education and fostering innovation in our curriculum.”

About SMU Executive MBA programme

Introduced in 2011, the SMU EMBA is an innovative programme offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from not one but several world-class institutions within a single programme. The 12-month modular curriculum includes overseas study segments held in renowned partner universities, such as in China Antai School of Economics & Management at Shanghai Jiaotong University, SDA Bocconi School of Management in Europe, and NYU Stern School of Business in the US.

Despite being a relatively young programme, the SMU EMBA successfully attracts global senior leaders from a diverse array of industries. Each hold an average of 18 years of working experience. Notably, the SMU EMBA is designed to transform someone who spent years as a functional leader into a strategic thinker. It is also highly suitable for the hectic schedule of senior executives, allowing for minimal interruption to work and pragmatic opportunities to apply attained classroom knowledge directly to the real world.

Facilitated by faculty with deep international research and/or extensive industry experience. The SMU EMBA also delivers on lifelong learning with the opportunity for graduates to return for complimentary classes, whilst concurrently reconnecting with peers and forging new networks, including attending new overseas segments as well as MBA elective courses.

About the Ranking methodology

With a score of 70.0 (of 100) points, SMU’s Executive MBA programme ranked above the global average in four out of five indicators. The four indicators where it excelled are: Executive Profile 94.6 (global average 61.6); thought leadership 76.0 (global average 46.5); career outcomes 70.0 (global average 58.6); and diversity 68.4 (global average 56.2).

Please refer to the QS Executive MBA Rankings for ranking details.

-end-

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/smu-executive-mba-rises-to-3rd-in-asia-and-27th-worldwide-302197819.html

SOURCE Singapore Management University