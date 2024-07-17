Big C and Osotspa Win 2024 ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Award, Showcasing Excellence in Operational Efficiency and Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The annual ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) Enterprise Innovation Awards received 113 submissions from public and private organisations throughout Southeast Asia, out of which 53 projects were selected as finalists. Since 2017, the awards have aimed to recognise Southeast Asian-based organisations that have embarked on projects to digitally transform their businesses through the adoption of innovative technology.

Notably, more than 40% of submissions involved some aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML). Many organisations in Southeast Asia, particularly consumer-facing businesses, are exploring the use of AI/ML. The recent rise of generative AI has opened up a range of questions about the utility of this technology.

Big C and Osotspa emerged as the winners for the Data and AI category and the Open category, respectively, and received their awards at the AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held on 16 – 17 July 2024, at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) and supported by Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), the event spotlighted advancements in Thailand’s digital landscape while addressing the challenges faced by local enterprises and public service organisations in adopting digital transformation.

Big C’s winning project showcased their data and AI transformation program in addressing challenges faced with order fulfilment and late deliveries, leading. The company introduced AI-powered Genetic Algorithms and ArcGIS Pro’s geospatial capabilities to optimise the designation of online hubs and fulfilment operations. This initiative resulted in the establishment of 18 retail hubs, improved workload distribution, and better utilisation of delivery resources. The transformation led to significant improvements in delivery efficiency and customer satisfaction, with on-time delivery rates expected to increase from 49% to 71% and customer satisfaction scores rising from 91% to 95%. Additionally, Big C plans to leverage AI and ML for inventory prediction and route optimisation to further enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. Founded in 1993, Big C is one of Thailand’s largest hypermart operators owned by Thai billionaire, Mr Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s holding company, TCC Group.

Osotspa’s winning project showcased their digital transformation journey, focusing on leveraging IoT to enhance operational efficiency and product quality. Recognising transformation as a marathon, Osotspa prioritised small, meaningful progress to build a critical mass of adaptable employees. By integrating IoT technologies, Osotspa introduced real-time production and quality metrics analysis, significantly improving decision-making and quality control. The implementation of IoT-enabled automated storage systems optimised warehouse operations, reducing waste and enhancing efficiency. Established in 1891, Osotospa is Thai beverage producer, with brands such as M-150 and Shark Stimulation. Osotspa is listed on the stock exchange of Thailand with a market capitalisation exceeding US$ 1.9 billion (THB 69.7 billion).

Big C and Osotspa join the list of illustrious past year’s winners from Thailand, including Kasikorn Business Technology Group, PTT Global Chemical Public Company, Krungthai Bank, and SCGC.

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

